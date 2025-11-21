Nigeria: IPOB Questions Legal Basis of Ruling On Nnamdi Kanu, Seeks Clarity From Federal High Court

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to clarify the legal provisions underpinning his recent ruling involving the group's leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said it intends to analyse and publicly highlight what it views as constitutional concerns arising from the judgment.

According to IPOB, no weapons or attack materials were presented in court in connection with Mr. Kanu, and the group maintains that there was no witness testimony alleging any offence under Nigerian or international law. IPOB emphasized that its position is based on its understanding of court proceedings and legal representations.

The organisation reiterated its long-held stance that calls for self-determination fall under internationally recognised rights, including provisions in the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the International Covenants on Civil and Political Rights, as well as Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

IPOB argued that advocacy for a referendum or political agitation should not be construed as a criminal act. It also noted that Mr. Kanu remained in custody during recent security challenges in the South-East and said this should, in its view, be taken into account when assessing his level of involvement.

Addressing the legal issues, IPOB referenced Section 36(12) of the 1999 Constitution, which states that no person can be convicted of a criminal offence unless it is expressly defined in written law. The group asked Justice Omotosho to specify the written law relied upon in arriving at the ruling and whether such law remains in force.

The statement added that IPOB will continue to examine the judgment and raise what it considers constitutional and procedural questions. It said the matter has implications for human rights, judicial standards, and the rule of law in Nigeria.

IPOB reaffirmed what it described as its commitment to peaceful advocacy and its intention to continue engaging international bodies in pursuit of its goals through lawful and diplomatic channels.