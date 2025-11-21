Nigeria: Tinubu Remains Focused On Child Welfare Amid Security Threats - Bagudu

...Respecting children's right essential for fair society-- First Lady

Abuja -Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has said that President Bola Tinubu has prioritised the wellbeing of Nigerian children and remains focused on long-term investments that would shape their development.

This came as the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said that respecting children's rights and protecting them were essential for building a fair and compassionate society.

Speaking at United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF's World Children's Day celebration in Abuja, yesterday, expressed confidence that Nigeria's children still face a promising future, despite the country's ongoing security and economic pressures.

Bagudu addressed national concerns following Monday's abduction of students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State.

Bagudu said: "I want to assure our children that despite the challenge of the moment, a great future lies ahead of them. We want them to be better than all of us. Our President, Asiwaju Tinubu, is an advocate for investment in children and teacher education. He is committed to giving them the maximum support they need to develop."

He called for a moment of prayer for the abducted students and other children in captivity globally, urging world leaders to treat child abductions as an attack on humanity that demands collective action.

Mrs. Tinubu in her message on the occasion of World Children's Day 2025, with the theme: "Listen to Children: My Day, My Rights," enjoined Nigerians to reaffirm their collective duty to protect and empower every Nigerian child, ensuring that they grow up with hope, confidence, and the freedom to reach their full potential.

She said: "Thr theme, as developed by UNICEF, emphasises the importance of giving children a genuine platform to share their thoughts, experiences, and aspirations.

"It reminds us that respecting children's rights and protecting them are essential for building a fair and compassionate society.

"Our children are not only the leaders of tomorrow; they are active participants in shaping our world today. When we listen to their voices, we gain insight into how best to create a safer, more inclusive, and nurturing society.

"Let us reaffirm our collective duty to protect and empower every Nigerian child, ensuring that they grow up with hope, confidence, and the freedom to reach their full potential."