Nigeria: Dangote Drives Kano Fair, Targets 1,000 Exhibitors Onboard

The Dangote Group has announced its participation in the Kano International Trade Fair, scheduled to take place from November 22 to December 6, 2025.

The group's Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Anthony Chiejina, stated that the company was sponsoring and participating fully in the annual event, which is expected to attract over a thousand exhibitors from around the world.

"Kano is central to our overall businesses, and it is the hub of commerce, not only in Nigeria, but in Africa," he said.

Chiejina said Kano is home to one of the large-scale rice mills being developed by the company.

According to him, other rice milling plants being developed by the company are in Jigawa, Zamfara, Niger, Kebbi, and Sokoto States, with a combined total milling capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum.

He said this effort is aimed at supporting the government in its food security drive.

Chiejina said the company's subsidiaries would set up special help desks at the trade fair and encouraged the public to take advantage of the opportunity to engage with the Group for potential business partnerships.

He said in response to evolving market demand, the company would also unveil new sugar pack sizes, including 100 grams and a 25-kilogram bag, on its Special Day at the Kano Fair.

He said the theme for this year's fair, Empowering SMEs for Sustainable Growth, resonates with the company's vision for sustainable development in Nigeria.

The statement quoted the senior adviser, Special Project & Strategic Relations to the Dangote Group President, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, as saying that: "Through our sponsorship of Kano Trade Fair, we seek to empower micro small, and medium enterprises with opportunities to showcase their products, connect with potential partners, and access new markets, ultimately strengthening the nation's economic growth."

President of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA), Ambassador Hassan Usman Darma, told newsmen that: "We are expecting around 100 organisations, and over 1,000 exhibitors from Nigeria and abroad."

He said this year's Trade Fair is unique due to significant improvements, expansion and new structures at the fair site.

Amb Darma said the Dangote Group is one of the key sponsors and promoters of the fair.

"We have valued a long-standing relationship with Dangote Group. It is our major sponsor. In this year's fair, we want to partner with the Dangote Group on SME development, backward integration, and industrial skills transfer," he added.