Nigeria: Kwara Begins Disbursement of N40,000 for 32,420 Female Students

The Kwara State government has flagged off the disbursement of N40,000 conditional cash transfers as support for 32,420 female students of public secondary schools in the state.

At least 898 public secondary schools are also to be equipped with water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities to strengthen access to safe water and improve public hygiene.

The initiative is being implemented under the State Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project.

Speaking at the event, Kwara First Lady, Prof . Olufolake Abdulrazaq, described the Kwara AGILE project as a deliberate step towards ensuring that adolescent girls are given a fair chance in life to have secondary education and be empowered.

Abdulrazaq, who joined the session virtually, said by empowering girls with both life skills and digital literacy skills, they are being prepared not only for academic success but also for meaningful participation in the modern workforce upon attainment of adulthood.

"The project prioritises life skills education for girls, equipping them with confidence, communication skills, critical thinking, and the practical knowledge needed to navigate school, relationships, and future careers," she said at the symbolic presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries.

"In today's rapidly evolving world, digital literacy skills have also become essential, and our schools are being strengthened to provide girls with access to the tools and training required to thrive in a technology-driven economy".

She commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his unwavering commitment to human capital development, gender equity, and the upliftment of the female folk in the state.

The First Lady pledged continuous support of her office and her NGO, Ajike People Support Centre to the state government in driving enrollment of school age children particularly the female.

The commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, said the grant for adolescent girls would go a long way in stimulating their interest to enroll in schools and to curb the dropout syndrome.

"The AGILE Project represents yet another strategic and compassionate intervention of this administration. It is designed to remove the barriers that hinder the educational progression of our adolescent girls, especially at crucial transition stages," he said.

The state coordinator for Kwara AGILE, Mr Azeez Salami, said the project is an initiative designed to improve access to quality secondary education for adolescent girls in all parts of the state.