Nigeria: Partnerships Central to Transforming Nafest 2025 - - Asika

21 November 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jimoh Babatunde

The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Obi Asika, has said that strategic partnerships are at the heart of delivering a transformative 2025 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), scheduled to hold in Enugu State from November 22 to 29.

Asika said the Council has strengthened its Public-Private Partnership framework, attracting corporate sponsors, development agencies, and creative industry collaborators to ensure a financially sustainable and impactful festival.

He noted that early commitments from partners--including the British Council, Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG)--will enhance programming, professional development, and logistics.

The festival will also feature Creative Hustle workshops targeting young filmmakers, fashion entrepreneurs, and music professionals.

According to him, NAFEST is moving beyond dependence on government funding, adopting sponsorship activations, branded events, and revenue-generating models.

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, affirmed the state's readiness, saying NAFEST 2025 demonstrates how culture, innovation, and partnerships can drive economic growth. The state's Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ugochi Madueke, added that collaborations with local and international partners will help deliver a world-class, impactful festival.

Asika said NAFEST 2025--featuring cultural parades, fashion showcases, culinary contests, and over 15 competitive categories--aims to balance entertainment with capacity building, setting a new benchmark for future editions.

