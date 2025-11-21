Nigeria: Aircraft From Lagos Suffers Landing Malfunction in Enugu

An aircraft with registration number 5N-BZN, arriving Enugu from Lagos, suffered a nose-landing gear malfunction while landing on Thursday.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, said the incident occurred at about 7:10 pm, but confirmed that there were no casualties.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, said all passengers and crew disembarked safely and were evacuated to the terminal through apron buses.

The statement reads: "Emergency response teams were immediately mobilised and were on scene to ensure the safety of occupants and to secure the aerodrome. FAAN's airport emergency resources, including fire tenders and medical standby, were deployed as standard procedure.

"All passengers and crew were safely disembarked and evacuated to the terminal, using the Apron buses. Evacuation was completed without injury and concluded at 19:48 hrs. FAAN's Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting Services, ARFFS, were in position while the aircraft and airside were secured.

"FAAN's immediate priority is the safety of passengers, crew and airport users. FAAN will provide updates to the public as authoritative information becomes available."