Liberia: Lacra Trains Inspectors to Boost Cocoa Quality for Global Markets

The Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA) has launched an intensive training program for its inspectors to improve cocoa quality control, aiming to enhance Liberia's competitiveness in the global cocoa market.

According to Director General Hon. Dahn Sayee, the training is designed to equip inspectors with the skills to identify differences in cocoa quality and guide farmers toward producing world-class cocoa.

"The training is intended to empower our inspectors, who will get involved with our extension programs, train farmers, and train cooperatives to be able to deliver quality cocoa both locally and internationally," Sayee told reporters.

The Director General emphasized that Liberia's cocoa sector, along with other commodities such as coffee and palm oil, must meet global standards.

"We want to make sure that we impart quality knowledge to our staff so that they are able to provide quality training for farmers," he said.

"Our work at LACRA is to empower farmers. This is where the empowerment starts--with staff who will engage with farmers in their villages and farms, through cooperatives, to understand the entire process of marketing cocoa--from harvesting, fermentation, and drying to getting the cocoa to the market."

On Monday, November 17, 2025, LACRA commenced the training of over 30 inspectors, who will later serve as trainers for farmers and cooperatives nationwide, promoting best practices in cocoa production. The training focused heavily on practical exercises, including inspections of cocoa beans, farms, and warehouses to ensure proper quality control.

"This training is mostly practical because we want our inspectors to be able to identify the different types of cocoa beans and learn how to conduct inspections on the warehouses," explained Godia Alpha Kortu Gongolee, Deputy Director for Operations at LACRA.

"Quality control begins on the farm. Inspectors must ensure that cocoa farmers and warehouse owners comply with the standards required to produce the best cocoa."

Poor management of cocoa during harvesting and storage has previously led to mold development and diminished quality, affecting Liberia's exports, particularly to high-demand markets such as the European Union.

During the training, participants examined various cocoa beans to determine grades and applied practical tools to assess quality. The program is conducted in partnership with GROW-2, an organization that promotes MSME development, cooperatives, and employment opportunities through agro-industry value chain initiatives. The training also benefits from support provided by UNIDO and the Swedish Government. Trainees will conclude the program by taking an examination to assess their understanding and practical skills.

This initiative follows similar cocoa quality control training conducted in October 2025, which emphasized the inspection of local produce buyers, warehouse standards, and other aspects of the cocoa value chain.

LACRA's continued focus on inspector training underscores Liberia's commitment to improving agricultural standards and expanding its presence in international commodity markets.