Liberia: Wash Commission, Partners Observe World Toilet Day 2025, Call for Improved Sanitation Measures

Monrovia — The National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Commission, in collaboration with sector partners, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 commemorated World Toilet Day 2025 at the Paynesville Town Hall, with renewed calls for stronger sanitation systems and collective action to eliminate open defecation in Liberia.

This year's global theme:, "Sanitation in a Changing World," was locally adopted under the national message: "We Will Always Need the Toilet."

The event brought together representatives from government institutions, development partners, and school students--demonstrating sustained national commitment toward addressing sanitation challenges and improving hygiene practices across the country.

Urgent Need for Improved Sanitation

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Providing an overview of the observance, the Chief Executive Officer of the National WASH Commission, George Yarngo, underscored the urgent need for increased investment and action to improve sanitation nationwide.

He emphasized that sanitation goes beyond infrastructure, describing it as "a matter of dignity, equality, and human well-being."

He referenced the 2020 UNICEF-WHO sanitation report, which indicates that more than half of the global population lacks access to safely managed sanitation services. He further cited findings from the 2017 Joint Monitoring Program, revealing that 59.8% of Liberia's rural population and 17.9% of urban dwellers continue to engage in open defecation--practices that pose serious health and economic consequences.

Stakeholders Call for Action

The indoor program featured a panel discussion with key representatives from the Ministry of Health, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), WaterAid, and UNICEF.

UNICEF Country Representative Andrew Brooke highlighted sanitation as a basic human right with direct implications for privacy, dignity, and safety--particularly for women and children.

Mr. Brooke encouraged students attending the event to become sanitation advocates, reminding them that open defecation contributes to disease and environmental degradation.

"Children are affected the most because their bodies are vulnerable. You students are important to this discussion, and I am happy to see you participating," Mr. Brooke stated.

Also speaking, Amos F. Gborie of NPHIL reaffirmed government commitment to advancing sanitation through strengthened policies and sustainable development planning. He stressed the importance of multi-sector collaboration to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for sanitation by 2030.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speakers at the event jointly appealed to government bodies, development partners, and community leaders to support innovative and sustainable sanitation programs nationwide.

World Toilet Day was established in 2001 by the World Toilet Organization and formally recognized by the United Nations in 2013 to raise global awareness on sanitation challenges and advocate for improved health, dignity, and safety.

The National WASH Commission concluded the event by renewing its call for strengthened stakeholder engagement, increased resource support, and community participation to help achieve a cleaner, healthier, and more dignified Liberia for all citizens.