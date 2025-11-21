Liberia: Bestman Consult Redesigns Ducor Ivy League Auditorium, Hailed As Triumph for Liberian Engineering

Monrovia — A vision initiated two months ago has culminated in a spectacular reality: the unveiling of a newly redesigned, state-of-the-art auditorium for the Ducor Ivy League International School System (DILISS), a project executed entirely by the Liberian-owned firm, Bestman Consult Inc.

The completion of the facility is being lauded as a profound testament to the growing skill and world-class capabilities of Liberian engineers to conceptualize and deliver sophisticated architectural solutions domestically.

Bestman Consult Inc. was tasked with reimagining and modernizing the existing DILISS auditorium. The finished space successfully merges cutting-edge design, enhanced functionality, and local craftsmanship, intended to serve as a pivotal hub for educational, cultural, and community events.

Speaking to Front Page Africa Journalist Francis Boayue, the CEO of Bestman Consult, Edwin Olu Bestman, emphasized the national significance of the achievement.

"We are honored to have had the opportunity to redesign this space, one that will serve the next generation of Liberian leaders," Bestman stated.

"For us, it's more than just an architectural redesign--it's about taking ownership of our future and showing that Liberian engineers can do more than dream. We can build, design, and innovate right here at home," he said.

Bestman Consult managed the architectural redesign, collaborating closely with Koko's Build Construction Company, which was critical in executing the on-the-ground construction and ensuring precision and quality in every element.

James Koiyan, Founder and CEO of Ducor Ivy League International School, hailed the partnership as a success story for local collaboration.

"This project is proof of what can happen when Liberians come together to make a difference," Mr. Koiyan said. "The successful redesign of this auditorium is not just a technical achievement--it's a statement of the potential we have as a nation. When we trust our own, we create lasting change."

The positive sentiment was echoed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leymah Gbowee, who reflected on the wider impact of the project.

"This redesigned auditorium represents more than just a physical structure. It's a symbol of the innovation and resilience of the Liberian people," Madam Gbowee noted. "It's a reminder to the world that Liberians are not only capable of imagining new possibilities, but of making them real."

With the completion of the DILISS auditorium, Bestman Consult Inc. continues to set high benchmarks in the local engineering and construction sectors, reinforcing the message that investment in and reliance on homegrown talent is essential for reshaping Liberia's developmental future.