Liberia Albinism Society Commemorates World Children's Day, Reaffirms Commitment to Inclusion

Monrovia — As the world celebrates World Children's Day on November 20, the Liberia Albinism Society (LAS) has released an official statement reaffirming its commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of all children, especially children with albinism.

The observance, held annually, highlights global efforts to advance child rights, dignity, and wellbeing.

In alignment with the global theme, "My Day, My Right," and Liberia's national theme, "Living with Dignity, Every Moment, Every Right," LAS emphasized the importance of ensuring that every child in Liberia is empowered, protected, and given equal opportunities to thrive.

The organization highlighted the resilience and potential of children with albinism, calling for continued efforts to eliminate stigma, discrimination, and fear.

"Every child with albinism deserves to grow up in an environment where they can pursue their dreams with confidence and dignity," the statement read.

LAS extended appreciation to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Liberia National Children's Forum, the Child Protection Network (CPN), UNICEF, and all partner organizations for their ongoing advocacy and collaboration in strengthening child protection systems nationwide.

"As we commemorate World Children's Day, the Liberia Albinism Society reaffirms its commitment to championing the rights of children with albinism and ensuring their inclusion in national development and decision-making," the statement added.