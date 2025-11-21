Liberia Albinism Society Commemorates World Children's Day, Reaffirms Commitment to Inclusion

21 November 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Patience M. Jones

Monrovia — As the world celebrates World Children's Day on November 20, the Liberia Albinism Society (LAS) has released an official statement reaffirming its commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of all children, especially children with albinism.

The observance, held annually, highlights global efforts to advance child rights, dignity, and wellbeing.

In alignment with the global theme, "My Day, My Right," and Liberia's national theme, "Living with Dignity, Every Moment, Every Right," LAS emphasized the importance of ensuring that every child in Liberia is empowered, protected, and given equal opportunities to thrive.

The organization highlighted the resilience and potential of children with albinism, calling for continued efforts to eliminate stigma, discrimination, and fear.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Every child with albinism deserves to grow up in an environment where they can pursue their dreams with confidence and dignity," the statement read.

LAS extended appreciation to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Liberia National Children's Forum, the Child Protection Network (CPN), UNICEF, and all partner organizations for their ongoing advocacy and collaboration in strengthening child protection systems nationwide.

"As we commemorate World Children's Day, the Liberia Albinism Society reaffirms its commitment to championing the rights of children with albinism and ensuring their inclusion in national development and decision-making," the statement added.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.