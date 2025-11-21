Liberia: EPA Liberia, EPA Sierra Leone Sign Landmark MOU to Strengthen Regional Environmental Cooperation At COP30

21 November 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Belém, Brazil — In a major step toward enhanced regional collaboration on environmental governance and climate action, the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia and the Environment Protection Agency of Sierra Leone today signed a milestone Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Belém, Brazil, on the margins of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30).

The historic agreement was signed by Dr. Emmanuel King Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia, and Dr. Abu-Bakaar Massaquoi, Executive Chairman of the Environment Protection Agency of Sierra Leone.

The MOU establishes a framework for deeper cooperation between the two West African nations in areas including climate change adaptation and mitigation, environmental protection, sustainable natural resource management, capacity building, and data sharing. Both agencies emphasized that the partnership will strengthen sub-regional responses to shared environmental challenges such as deforestation, coastal erosion, pollution control, and climate-induced displacement.

The signing ceremony was graced by the Hon. Jiwoh Emmanuel Abdulai, Minister of Environment and Climate Change of the Republic of Sierra Leone, who commended the two agencies for taking a proactive step toward strengthening environmental resilience across the Mano River region.

Representatives and partners from the NDC Partnership, the Global Center for Climate Mobility, the National Adaptation Plan Global Network, and the Forestry Development Authority of Liberia also attended the event, alongside delegates from both Liberia and Sierra Leone participating in COP30.

Officials highlighted that the agreement aligns with broader global efforts to accelerate climate ambition and strengthen regional partnerships as countries negotiate climate finance, adaptation frameworks, and nature-based solutions in Belém.

The signing marks a significant advancement in regional environmental diplomacy and reflects a shared commitment to protecting ecosystems and supporting vulnerable communities in the face of escalating climate impacts.

