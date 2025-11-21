West Africa: Ecowas, TMA Tackle Trade Barriers to Boost West African Cross-Border Commerce

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in partnership with TradeMark Africa (TMA), is intensifying efforts to address persistent trade barriers along the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor, a vital economic route in West Africa.

At a three-day SPS/TBT forum held in Accra, officials, private sector actors, and development partners explored ways to strengthen standards, regulatory frameworks, and quality controls governing the cross-border movement of goods, particularly food and agricultural products.

Anthe Vrijlandt, Director of Strategy and Partnerships at TMA, highlighted that traders continue to face technical barriers that slow trade and increase costs, especially in food safety and plant health inspections, which differ across countries. She emphasised that the forum aimed to produce actionable solutions rather than discussions with no follow-up.

"Perishable goods, like bananas, are often delayed for weeks at borders due to unclear or duplicated checks, resulting in losses for traders," she said, adding that easing trade could generate additional revenue for Ghana's farmers and agribusinesses.

ECOWAS Principal Programme Officer for Quality Standards, Midaye Koissi, pointed out the challenge of non-harmonised standards. Products tested in one country are frequently retested upon arrival in another, causing delays and extra costs. He noted that ECOWAS has a technical committee developing regional standards recognised across member states, with support from TMA to replicate successful East African systems.

Anthony Morrison, Chief Executive of the Chamber of Agribusiness, underscored the private sector's role in cross-border trade compliance with national and regional standards, including the AfCFTA and ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS). He stressed that adherence to over 600 approved standards across ECOWAS and the African Union is essential for market access, product quality, and competitiveness.

The forum represents a concerted effort to reduce trade bottlenecks, harmonise regulations, and strengthen regional trade, particularly in agriculture, with tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, and consumers.