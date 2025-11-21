Nigeria: Wsl - Super Falcons Star Nnadozie Lands Save of the Month Nomination After CAF Hat-Trick Glory

21 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Gbemidepo Popoola

Nnadozie, who joined Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, earned the nomination for a stunning first-half save in the Seagulls' 1-1 draw away to Liverpool.

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, fresh off winning her third consecutive CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year award, has been shortlisted for the Barclays Women's Super League Save of the Month for November.

This caps up a month that reinforces her status as one of the world's elite shot-stoppers.

The 24-year-old reacted superbly to palm away a thunderous long-range effort from Japanese midfielder Fūka Nagano, a moment that proved decisive in securing a valuable point for Brighton.

In safe hands 🙌Click the link below to vote for your 2025-26 November@BritishGas Save of the Month winner! 🧤https://t.co/W8Hrcdz6ih#BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/wGitmDxF6W-- Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) November 20, 2025

She is up against Liverpool's Faye Kirby, who also produced key stops in the same fixture, while Aston Villa's Sabrina D'Angelo and Manchester City's Ayaka Yamashita complete the list of nominees, an elite field befitting the WSL's rising competitive standards.

Nnadozie's nomination comes just days after she lifted her third CAF crown, a recognition built on her exceptional performances for Nigeria over the past year.

Her brilliance was central to the Super Falcons' triumph at the last WAFCON in Morocco, where Nigeria powered to a historic tenth continental title.

Now thriving in England's top flight, Nnadozie will be hoping to add a WSL honour to her rapidly growing collection as she continues her blistering start to life at Brighton.

