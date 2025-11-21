Nigeria: Oyebanji Govt At Three - Hope Tempered By Reality

Raheem Akingbolu gives the account of Ekiti Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji's political trajectory and various steps that earned him his party, the All Progressives Congress', second term ticket with ease.

The emergence of Biodun Oyebanji as the governor of Ekiti State invoked some sentimental feelings and emotions that, even if questioned, could not be ignored. This became necessary, especially in a state where so much sentimental attachment is placed on where someone comes from in terms of leadership positions in the state.

Oyebanji was the first 'homegrown' governor since 1999. He did not only have all his educational pursuits in the state, he was interestingly the secretary of the state creation committee that birthed the state some 29 years ago.

Posterity has a way of rewarding dedication and sacrifice as Oyebanji subsequently became a Personal Assistant to the first civilian Governor of the state, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

But it was even deeper than that. His loyalty and dedication to the progressive cause must never be discountenanced. He didn't for once left the progressive line even when the party was undergoing different metamorphosis- he remained true to the progressive calling.

There is a saying that positions of authority do not really define occupiers. Rather, occupiers define the office. The truism of this statement is confirmed, going by the way Oyebanji has demystified the office of the governor. He does not go with airs of self-importance, he has successfully created the servant-master image for the office as he has not only made himself available to his aides and critical stakeholders, he is also well connected to ordinary citizens.

Sources close to the seat of government in Ekiti say you can not give Oyebanji information that does not reflect the true situation of things in the state. He has his ears to the ground and he will simply tell you that this and this still are the true reflections of things and not what he is being told.

Such is his hands-on approach to governance, which has helped him to aggregate the feelings and views of the people of the state in order to serve them better and bring benefits of effective governance to their doorsteps.

Until the recent squabbles concerning the governorship ticket of the governing All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2026 governorship election in the state, there has been what could best be described as strong political harmony in the state.

Oyebanji has extended hands of fellowship to former governors in the state across party lines. He has also extended the same to critical stakeholders and political and opinion leaders. He has succeeded in making them realise that Ekiti needs them to develop and for them to look beyond the partisan lines of political loyalties. For the first time, at least two former governors have showered praises on him going by the way he has steered the ship of the state in the last three years. Even the strongest of his traducers will admit this was unprecedented in the history of the state.

Some critics have averred that Oyebanji adopted this position because he was afraid of competition and he wanted everyone to be his supporter. This position does not only discountenance the fact that political acrimony was effectively banished from the state, which is always a major distraction for any sitting governor, it also does not give credit to Oyebanji for being a true 'Omoluabi'!

Beyond this is the fact that Oyebanji chose not to toe the line, which many in his position usually row: forgetting that government is a continuum. When he came in, he never discarded any of the projects started by his predecessor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi. Chief among these projects was the state airport. Oyebanji continued with this project and completed it. Now the airport has been certified by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and has been cleared to provide commercial flight services. This is a major plus for the state. Even while critics can argue that the airport might not be commercially viable, one thing is sure: gone are the days of important dignitaries coming to the state by air and would first have to go to Akure to land before connecting Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, by road.

It must also be noted that Oyebanji is changing the physical outlook of the state capital in terms of effective traffic management. The over-head bridge from Ajilosun through Ijigbo to Old Garage will not only ease vehicular movement in the state but also ease the business transactions as transportation is key to effective business transaction, especially in a fast growing city like Ado-Ekiti.

When completed, it means one can commute from Ajilosun all the way to Basiri (along old Iyin road) within ten minutes or less. This is just commendable.

As the governor marks three years in office, Ekiti has been the better for it. There is a silent but ruthlessly effective management of the state's security architecture as violent crimes are gradually becoming things of the past. Kidnapping is gradually becoming a thing of the past, and gone are the days you would be travelling to Ekiti, and you would be having your heart in your mouth.

This was not by happenstance. It was a product of behind the scenes effective moves to curb insecurity and ensure that people were free to move around without fear of being kidnapped or their properties being violently taken away from them.

The journey might not have been totally smooth, but it has been that of a hope favourably tempered by a discernible reality. The next four years after this could only be better.