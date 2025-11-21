Nigeria: Visual Artist Odachi Promotes Men's Mental Health At Art Exhibition

In celebration of International Men's Day, contemporary visual artist Ameh Odachi unveiled her poignant exhibition, "Men, Mask & Meaning," at the prestigious Orisun Art Gallery in Abuja. The event served as a compelling platform to advocate for men's mental health, challenging the silence around an often-overlooked issue.

Curated by the prominent Rowland Goyit, the exhibition featured 30 meticulously crafted pieces--15 acrylic paintings and 15 intricate beaded artworks.Each piece delved into profound themes of the male experience, including struggle, resilience, brokenness, healing, and hope, inviting viewers to engage with the complex journey of manhood.

For Odachi, the project is deeply personal. She revealed to journalists that the exhibition is a tribute to her father and an attempt to chronicle the often-overlooked sacrifices made by men. She shared a poignant memory that served as the exhibition's genesis.

"When my father was seated, elbows on his knees, hands cupping his chin, I spoke to him for over five minutes, but he did not respond," Odachi recalled. "I left him a small note before walking away: 'Dad, do not make any decision when your decision maker is broken.' Later that day, he called me in and told me what was on his mind. That was the first time I heard the word suicide."

"This exhibition is personal to me," she continued. "It was born from that memory, from watching a man I deeply loved wrestle with silence and despair. 'Men, Mask and Meaning' is a reflection on masculinity, not as a fixed identity, but as a spectrum of emotions, contradictions, and silent longings."

The initiative garnered strong support from community leaders. The President of the Society of Nigerian Artists, Mohammed Sulaiman, praised the event, stating, "I applaud Ameh for this impactful exhibition.This exhibition honors men in various high-pressure roles, from military personnel to responsible fathers, who often go unnoticed despite their significant contributions."

The panelists echoed the call for action and support. Dr. Walter Olatunde urged older men to take greater responsibility in guiding the youth, while also encouraging younger generations to become politically engaged to advocate for their future.

Artist and architect Oluwa Bankole noted that the exhibition provided a thoughtfully curated space for men to express themselves, and Ahmed Bello emphasized the importance of building supportive networks where men can openly share their struggles.

Adding to this, Imal Silver highlighted the vital role of artists in shaping a healthier society and commended Odachi for meaningfully addressing men's struggles. "The older generation has a responsibility to lead by example," he noted, "embodying the values they wish to instil in the younger generation, rather than merely instructing them."

Through a fusion of art and courageous conversation, Ameh Odachi's "Men, Mask & Meaning" successfully carved out a essential space for reflection, dialogue, and advocacy for the mental well-being of men.