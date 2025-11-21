Nigeria: Tinubu Mourns As Segun Awolowo Dies At 62

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mourned the passing of the grandson of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Mr Olusegun Awolowo.

Olusegun's passing was announced on Thursday by the Awolowo family in a statement.

The statement reads, "With extremely heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather- Olusegun Awolowo.

"He was the world's most phenomenal husband, father and grandfather -- steady, wise, endlessly loving, and the constant anchor of our family. A fiercely loyal servant to Nigeria, he dedicated his life to serving his country with vision, integrity, passion, and unwavering commitment. He was a true family man, a great friend, an outstanding servant of God, and a wonderful human being.

"He loved his family. He loved his work. He loved his country.

"And he lived every day with purpose, humility, and a generous spirit that touched everyone who knew him.

"This loss shatters us, but we are forever grateful for his life, his legacy, and the love he poured into all of us. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

The statement added that "The family will receive condolences at his residence between 2 - 4 PM daily."

Although details of his passing are still sketchy, the development is said to have created a stir within the Awolowo family.

Tinubu said he was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Olusegun Awolowo, the grandson of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

In a statement by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President described Segun Awolowo's death at 62 as unfortunate and a tragic loss "not only to the Awolowo family, but also to the entire country."

The President noted that the late Segun distinguished himself as a scion of the Awolowo family.

"Segun exemplified the Awolowo pedigree in appearance, character and demeanour. Like his grandfather, he was a lawyer committed to defending truth and justice.

"He made significant contributions to Nigeria. He served diligently as the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council from 2013 to 2021, standing as the longest serving executive director of the agency in history," the President said.

"My sympathy and condolences to his wife and children, the Awolowo family, and his mum, our own Sisi Abah Folawiyo.

"I also commiserate with the governments and people of Ogun State, the entire South-west geopolitical zone, and Nigeria, over this painful loss. May his soul rest in peace."