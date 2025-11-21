Nigeria: C/River - Man Forced Into Coffin With Corpse Over Claims He Killed Deceased

A middle aged man whose name was given as Ulim Lobe was forced into a coffin with a corpse over claims that he was responsible for the death of the man in the coffin.

The incident which happened on Monday in the village of Inyanya in northern Cross River, Bekwara Local Government Area has left many people aghast over the perpetration of such act said to have been carried out by youths of the community.

In the video footage, the man who was dressed in a trouser and grey shirt was made to lie face down on top of the corpse which was covered in a white cloth while his face was painted with a white substance

When Vanguard visited the community located along the Ogoja-Obudu highway which is about three hundred and fifty away kilometres away from Calabar, Theresa Abibu, a teacher in the community school said the incident actually happened.

'The man was accused of being behind the death of the man in the coffin. There have been too many deaths in the community in recent time so when findings were made and Ulim was found to be the culprit behind the man's death, he was made to have a taste of the broth he made. Even if he was brought out, he was as good as dead".

She said the community elders and youths felt that was the best way to go to reduce the frequent deaths in the area attributed to witchcraft and other diabolical acts.

"The family of the man was in support because they are the ones at the recieving end of witchcraft acts - they are the ones dying and infact the late man was a family member of the man"

At the Divisional Police headquarters at Ugboro, mum was the word as no one could provide any information about the incident as they claimed not to be aware of any such incident.