Liberia: Nine Games in Hand - Jubilee FC's Uphill Battle Starts Sunday

Jubilee FC will return to the pitch this weekend for the first time since April, carrying the weight of nine outstanding matches after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the club's relegation.

The "Church Boys" will open their comeback Sunday against Bea Mountain in Grand Cape Mount. Their packed schedule continues with a meeting against league leader Watanga FC before hosting second-place LISCR FC on Dec. 2.

Jubilee was left off the original 2025-26 fixture list after the Liberia Football Association dropped the club to the third division, citing a fake business registration. The team appealed, but the LFA upheld the decision without a hearing.

The club then turned to CAS in Lausanne, Switzerland. On Oct. 31, sole arbitrator Hervé Le Lay of Paris ruled the LFA failed to properly hear Jubilee's appeal, calling it a violation of due process. CAS ordered the LFA to suspend its relegation decision until the Club Licensing Appeal Board reviews the case.

The LFA provisionally reinstated Jubilee on Nov. 1 and gave the team 10 days to register players and staff. After the club complained of insufficient time, the deadline was extended by five days.

Jubilee's reinstatement raises the number of First Division teams to 15, sparking criticism from stakeholders who say league rules set the limit at 14 for now. Some have urged the LFA to remove Gardnersville FC, which was promoted outside the normal qualification process to fill Jubilee's spot.