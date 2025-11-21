Liberia: Roberts Sports Academy Honors LFA President for Support to Grassroots Football

PAYNESVILLE — Roberts Sports Academy on Thursday honored Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Raji for what it described as his consistent support to grassroots football development in the country.

Academy founder Robert Wuo Feahn, a businessman and customs broker, praised the LFA's leadership during the ceremony and said he was inspired to enter the football sector two years ago because of the progress he observed under the Raji administration.

Speaking on behalf of the academy's board, officials, technical staff and players, Feahn recounted Raji's "continuous support" to youth football and urged the LFA to maintain grassroots development as a top priority.

"You have been doing excellent work in this country when it comes to football, especially grassroots football," Feahn said. "Over the years, we never knew much about grassroots football, especially me, but what you have done encouraged some of us to get involved."

Feahn said the Roberts Sports Academy was founded to identify and develop young talent, support their education and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of football in Liberia. He added that the academy remains confident that its goals can be achieved with the LFA's ongoing commitment.

To address declining interest in education among young players, Feahn said the academy has partnered with Destiny Cooper Multilateral School of Excellence in Paynesville to provide academic opportunities for its athletes.

Based in the Zinnah Hill community of Paynesville, the academy currently runs U-12, U-15 and U-17 programs and participates in LFA youth leagues. It also supports children affected by drugs and harmful substances by bringing them into its football programs and offering rehabilitation through sports.

In response, Raji pledged that the LFA will continue to invest heavily in grassroots football, which he described as the foundation of Liberia's football future.

He said his administration's priority is to give every young talent a chance, noting that the LFA's partnership with FIFA under the Talent Development Scheme aims to strengthen youth development, including the launch of the LFA Academy.

"Rest assured, we will continue the grassroots programs," Raji said. "That's why we are putting specific emphasis on league structures. Thanks to the coming of the technical director, we added the U-8 and U-10 divisions, and now we have the U-12, U-15 and most recently the U-17."

Raji also announced that grassroots programs will soon receive new materials, including jerseys, shin guards and about 5,000 footballs. He said the LFA plans to invest in more playing pitches to create better environments for young players.