Liberia: HIV Cases Rise to 36,000 in Liberia As Nac Warns of Funding Gaps

MONROVIA — Liberia's HIV cases have increased to approximately 36,000 people, up from 34,000 last year, according to new UNAIDS Spectrum 2025 data released Thursday by the National AIDS Commission (NAC). The updated figures, announced before National AIDS Day on December 1, show that women continue to carry the greatest burden of the virus nationwide.

NAC Chairperson Dr. Cecelia Nuta stated that the numbers show both "progress and concern," noting that while testing and treatment coverage have grown, new infections are rising and structural vulnerabilities remain.

"According to the UNAIDS Spectrum 2025 estimates, Liberia now has 36,000 people living with HIV, representing a prevalence of 0.9 percent," Dr. Nuta said at the launch of World AIDS Day activities. "While we celebrate the milestones achieved, we must confront the reality that women remain disproportionately affected and that the rise from 34,000 to 36,000 underscores the urgency for expanded prevention and treatment services."

Progress in Testing and Treatment -- But Risks Rising

The Commission reported that 31,000 of the estimated 36,000 people living with HIV know their status, a significant step toward epidemic control. Of those, 30,798 are on treatment, and 95 percent of patients on therapy are virally suppressed, meaning they are far less likely to transmit the virus.

Still, the NAC warned that progress remains fragile. Dr. Nuta highlighted the recent temporary halt on U.S. foreign aid, a key funding source for Liberia's HIV programs, which impacted outreach, testing, and community support services.

"The temporary halt in external assistance revealed how vulnerable our national HIV response is when heavily reliant on outside support," she said. "A stronger national financial commitment is essential to protect the gains we have made."

Call for Increased Government Funding

The NAC urged the Liberian government to significantly boost its HIV budget allocation for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, stressing that the national response "cannot be sustained without domestic ownership." The Commission also commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for his consistent support and leadership despite the funding disruptions.

Health workers, the Ministry of Health, and the National AIDS & STI Control Program were praised for keeping treatment and testing access available despite financial uncertainties.

Nationwide Campaign Begins November 24

Ahead of National AIDS Day, the NAC will launch a comprehensive media awareness campaign from November 24 to December 1 across Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Margibi, Bomi, Bong, and Lofa counties. Activities will include radio and TV appearances, youth dialogues, and outreach in schools, markets, churches, mosques, and public spaces.

The commemoration will reach its peak on December 1 with a grand parade through downtown Monrovia, ending at the Capitol Building Grounds, where President Boakai is expected to give the keynote speech. Free HIV testing, condom distribution, and awareness sessions will also be available.

As Liberia advances toward the global 2030 goal to end AIDS as a public health threat, the NAC committed to stronger coordination and accountability.

"The numbers tell us progress is real, but the challenges are equally clear," the Commission said. "We must act now to protect our gains and safeguard the health and well-being of all Liberians."