Liberia: Kogar Pushes to Restore PYJ University Budget Support

MONROVIA — Nimba County Senator Samuel G. Kogar is advocating for the restoration of government funding to PYJ University, warning that the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson's flagship institution faces the risk of permanent closure if the subsidy is not included in the 2026 national budget.

Speaking to reporters after submitting a formal communication to the Liberian Senate, Kogar said the university has remained closed since its subsidy was removed following Johnson's death on Nov. 28, 2024. The school received no allocation in the 2025 budget, leaving it without operational support.

"As we begin deliberations on the 2026 national budget, I have appealed to my colleagues to ensure the legacy of this institution is preserved," Kogar said. "PYJ University serves a growing student population in Ganta and across Nimba. We cannot allow its doors to remain shut."

Kogar's request, endorsed by the Senate and forwarded to the Committees on Ways, Means, and Finance, seeks the reinstatement of the school's former $150,000 subsidy. He acknowledged that the amount is modest but said it represents a critical first step.

"Every count begins at zero," he noted. "This amount was already in the budget before. Our request is simply that it be restored so the institution can reopen. Adjustments can follow once stability returns."

Debate Over Government Ownership

Amid public calls for the government to fully take over the university, Kogar pointed to institutions such as Phebe Hospital and Tubman University, both of which transitioned from private to public control, as examples of long-term possibilities. But he said such a move would require negotiations between the Johnson family and the state.

"While PYJ University is privately owned, it plays a vital role in educating our young people," he said. "We do not want Senator Johnson's vision to die."

Appeal to Students and Faculty

Kogar urged students, staff, and the broader Nimba community to remain patient as lawmakers work through the budget review process.

"Delay is not denial," he said. "We are confident that once the budget is passed, the next academic year will resume and normal teaching and learning activities will return."

He stressed that ensuring the reopening of PYJ University is essential to preventing further deterioration and protecting one of the county's key educational pillars.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that an institution contributing this significantly to human resource development does not fall into ruin," he said.