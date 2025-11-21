Liberia: Boakai Seeks De-Ratification of Tia Deal Over Fraud Findings

Published: November 21, 2025

CAPITOL HILL, Monrovia - President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has urged the National Legislature to de-ratify the controversial Telecom International Alliance (TIA) concession agreement, stating that multiple investigations revealed fraud, illegal procurement, and contract modifications that render the deal "legally indefensible."

In a communication to House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, read before the plenary on Thursday, the President stated that the Executive has already suspended the contract based on damning findings from the General Auditing Commission (GAC), the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), and the Board of Commissioners of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA).

Boakai stated that the audit reports documented "clear evidence of statutory breaches and procedural irregularities" in the awarding of the traffic-monitoring contract, violations he said seriously undermine Liberia's procurement system and financial interests.

Contract Awarded Outside the Law

According to the President, the LTA awarded the agreement outside the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) Act, bypassing all the legal procedures necessary for such a concession.

One key finding shows that TIA was incorporated in Delaware, USA, just four days after receiving bid documents, raising immediate concerns about credibility and due diligence. The company was not registered in Liberia until 10 months after it had already been awarded the contract.

"Such actions raise serious questions about due diligence and compliance," the President wrote.

Investigators also pointed out unexplained changes in the revenue-sharing structure, TIA's initial 35 percent share was later raised to 49 percent, without any justification. Even more concerning, the contract was extended for 20 additional years without showing a clear value for money.

GAC and LACC investigators concluded that fraud occurred during the procurement stage, rendering the agreement void ab initio -- legally invalid from the beginning.

President Demands Swift Action

President Boakai urged lawmakers to move quickly to restore legal and procedural integrity.

"I respectfully request that the Honorable Legislature de-ratify any legislation or endorsement relating to this agreement. This is essential to uphold the rule of law and restore integrity to our public procurement systems," he said.

Following the communication, plenary forwarded the matter to its Committees on Investment, Post & Telecommunications, and Judiciary for review.

Long-Running Controversy

The TIA-LTA deal, signed during the previous administration, has been dogged by questions from telecom operators and civil society over the company's origins, sudden qualification, and unusually generous revenue-sharing terms.

Industry stakeholders warned in 2022 that the traffic-monitoring framework would increase operational costs and eventually raise consumer prices. Internal LTA reviews later uncovered inconsistencies between contract amendments and procurement requirements, prompting formal investigations.

The GAC and LACC findings confirmed widespread irregularities, intensifying calls for accountability.

If lawmakers vote to de-ratify the agreement, the contract would lose all legal standing--and could trigger further investigations into the officials who processed or approved it.