Liberia: NUCFDC Threatens Finance Ministry Protest Over Delayed Community Forest Funds

MONROVIA — The National Union of Community Forestry Development Committees (NUCFDC) plans to hold a second protest, this time at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, due to what it describes as the government's ongoing failure to release community forest benefits owed for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The renewed threat comes after a peaceful demonstration on November 3 at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex during the National Forest Forum, where the group pointed out the government's failure to deliver the full US$746,292 approved in the national budget. So far, only US$210,000 has been paid out.

NUCFDC: "This delay is heartbreaking"

Speaking to reporters, NUCFDC Vice President for Operations Rosetta K. Toe said that forest communities are frustrated by the prolonged silence from authorities.

"This money took too long," she said. "Our disappointment is that it was placed in the budget but is still not being paid. You promise a certain amount and later cannot meet up. It is really a heartbreak."

Toe said since the first protest, the government has not provided any updates. "This is already the 11th month. We have no other option but to protest at the Ministry of Finance," she said.

Outstanding US$536,292 Unpaid

The NUCFDC is demanding the release of the remaining US$536,292 owed to forest communities in Lofa, Gbarpolu, Rivercess, River Gee, Grand Gedeh, Sinoe, and other counties.

During the November protest, members were told a US$90,000 check was being prepared. But Toe said the commitment has grown uncertain since FDA Managing Director Rudolph Merab Sr. reportedly left for a field trip without further communication.

Protest Planned; Executive Mansion Next

Toe said the group will hold another peaceful protest "before the end of this week or early next week."

"We are going nowhere else but the Ministry of Finance," she said. "If there is no result, our next step is the Executive Mansion."

Law Backs Communities' Claim

Under the National Forestry Reform Law of 2006, forest land rental fees must be divided as follows:

30% to affected communities

30% to county authorities

40% to the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance

These fees, administrative and area-based, are enforced under the FDA's Ten Core Regulations (107-07). NUCFDC leaders say this makes the government's compliance mandatory.

FDA: "Finance Ministry controls the funds"

FDA Communications Officer Musa O. Lymas said the agency is not responsible for the 30% portion owed to communities.

This aligns with earlier comments by Managing Director Merab, who stressed that the FDA does not manage the benefit funds and that payments must be made by the Ministry of Finance.