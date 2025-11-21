Liberia: 'Ais Is Saving Us' - Fishermen Testify As Nafaa Pilot Project Shows Success

Partee, who goes to sea almost daily, has been using his AIS without any issues since he received it.

A pilot project funded by the World Bank and led by the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) is transforming the lives of artisanal fishermen in Liberia's coastal communities.

The "Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder" project, which aims to improve safety for fishermen in three coastal counties, has begun receiving success stories.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

35-year-old Patrick D. Partee, owner of 'Let them say #1,' is one of those fishermen who has tested the use of the AIS and now serves as an ambassador to his colleagues, who have different opinions about the safety tool.

Partee, who goes to sea almost daily, has been using his AIS without any issues since he received it. However, during a recent fishing trip, his canoe's engine suddenly developed a serious fault far offshore. "The last time I was on the sea, my machine was giving me a hard time, so I pressed the signal," he recalled. Within minutes, his phone rang. It was his wife. "She asked me, 'Patrick, what happened to you on sea?' She said NaFAA called her and told her my canoe had a problem," Partee explained.

Before NaFAA's emergency response team could reach him, Partee managed to fix the mechanical problem and safely returned home to his family. But the experience convinced him that the AIS is not just a device; it is a lifeline. "The AIS I received is very good for us," he said. "What I have to say is that what those people did for us is very important."

Partee's story has become a significant turning point in Grand Bassa County, where many fishermen initially feared the technology, thinking it was meant to track their catches. Now, he is urging hesitant colleagues to carry the device every time they go out to sea.

Additionally, 49-year-old Emmanuel Gbah, who chairs the Bassa Collaborative Management Association (CMA), stated that his organization has been encouraging fishermen to use the AIS. The experienced fishermen, who began fishing in 1995, explained that the CMA has been working with them, emphasizing the importance of what they have.

According to him, over the years, fishermen often face "location loss" and other navigation challenges. With AIS now in their hands, he believes the safety of fishermen "is more guaranteed than before."

However, he emphasized the importance of ongoing awareness to help fishermen understand the purpose and advantages of the technology. He also has firsthand experience with the use of the AIS during a 'rescuing mission' at sea.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Fishermen in Other Counties Report Similar Gains

In Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County, Godwin Kennedy, a member of the Bozie (Canoe Owners) Association, said the AIS has significantly reduced the number of fishermen going missing at sea. "Before the AIS was given to us, we used to experience the loss of fishermen without proper information about what happened," he said. "But now, with the AIS, we can locate fishermen. We feel more secure, and we have recorded no casualties."

Kennedy urged NaFAA and the World Bank to expand the program to all nine coastal counties. He also dispelled rumors that the devices are being used to spy on fishing activities.

Another Robertsport fisherman, Thomas Kiazulu, who was born into a fishing family, said the AIS brought "joy" to the community.

He commended NaFAA's Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project for the training it provided and called for additional support. "We need life jackets, GPS devices, and storage facilities to enhance safety and improve our work," he said.

The fishermen across these counties share a common demand: the need for GPS devices to assist them in navigating unpredictable weather and hazardous sea conditions.

NaFAA and its World Bank partners launched the AIS pilot to reduce fatalities, improve emergency tracking, and create safer fishing communities. With 400 AIS devices already deployed and several success stories emerging, the initiative seems to be fulfilling its mission.

Patrick Partee said, "This thing is helping us. My friends should use it. It can save your life."