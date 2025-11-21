Liberia Showcases Blue Economy Leadership At COP30 As Epa Boss Calls for Global Partnerships

Liberia reaffirmed its commitment to ocean governance and coastal resilience on November 19, as Environmental Protection Agency Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Yarkpawolo spoke at a high-level panel at the Ocean Pavilion during COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

The session, titled "Climate Change Impacts, Adaptation, and Sustainable Blue Economies in Africa," was hosted by the Ocean Policy Research Institute and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation. It brought together policymakers, technical experts and development partners to examine strategies for protecting Africa's coastal populations and accelerating blue-economy growth across the continent.

Dr. Yarkpawolo outlined Liberia's ocean governance goals and emphasized the increasing climate pressures on the country's coastline, including sea-level rise, rapid erosion, saltwater intrusion, and declining fish stocks. He warned that these threats pose significant risks to infrastructure, food security, and coastal biodiversity.

"Liberia is taking decisive steps to protect our coastlines and people," he said. "With the right partnerships, finance and technology, we can strengthen resilience today and build a sustainable blue economy for tomorrow."

He mentioned ongoing coastal-defense efforts in Greenville, Sinoe County, and raised concerns about increasing erosion at the Port of Harper in Maryland County, where vital infrastructure and local ecosystems face immediate danger. He also pointed out that other climate-sensitive coastal areas along Liberia's shoreline need urgent support through coordinated planning and targeted investments.

Throughout the panel, Liberia used the platform to showcase its progress while identifying gaps in data, technology, and financing that impede large-scale implementation. Officials emphasized the need to expand climate and ocean-monitoring systems, support artisanal fishers and women fish processors, strengthen community-based coastal management, and enhance national access to climate-finance mechanisms that fund nature-based solutions and coastal-protection projects.

Dr. Yarkpawolo stated that Liberia is ready to strengthen collaboration with governments, donors, the private sector, civil society, and research institutions to enhance programs that build coastal resilience and support sustainable ocean-based economic development.

"Liberia's blue-economy agenda is about resilience, inclusion and growth," he said. "We are ready to partner and deliver measurable results for our people and our natural heritage."

The Ocean Pavilion session is part of Liberia's broader COP30 efforts as the country continues advocating for increased climate finance access, technology transfer, and stronger global support for adaptation in Africa's most climate-vulnerable regions. More partnership announcements and project updates are anticipated as negotiations wrap up.