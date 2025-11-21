Liberia: Nimba Students Embark On Historic Journey to National Girls Summit

CAPITOL HILL — Eleven female students from Zekeh High School and Varmie Memorial High School in Nimba County District 9 arrived in Monrovia this week to participate in the National Girls Summit 2025, marking a milestone for girls' education and leadership development in the region.

The trip was made possible through a partnership between District 9 Representative Taa Wongbe and Teach For Liberia, aimed at exposing rural schoolgirls to national leadership spaces and expanding opportunities for young women often left at the margins of policy discussions.

For many of the students, the journey marked their first time leaving Nimba County -- an experience they described as empowering, eye-opening and deeply motivating.

Upon arrival, the girls paid a courtesy visit to Rep. Wongbe at his Capitol Building office on Thursday, November 21. Wongbe, a vocal advocate for education and youth empowerment, urged them to see themselves as future leaders in their communities and the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"You are the future of this country," Wongbe told them. "Your voice matters, and your dreams are valid."

The students also toured the Chamber of the House of Representatives, where they met with the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and several lawmakers. The visit offered them a firsthand look at national governance and the legislative process.

"It was eye-opening," one student said. "Seeing where laws are discussed and passed made me feel like I could be part of that process one day."

During the engagement, the students highlighted long-standing challenges facing their schools, including poor road access, lack of chalkboards, inadequate computer instruction, no printers, absence of an auditorium, and insufficient restroom facilities. They appealed to Rep. Wongbe for intervention to improve learning conditions across District 9.

Wongbe pledged immediate steps to address the most pressing concerns and promised continued support to strengthen educational opportunities for girls in the district.

The lawmaker also commended Teach For Liberia for its ongoing role in improving rural education, calling the students' participation in the summit "a critical investment in building the next generation of female leaders."

"This is not just about attending one summit," he said. "It's about building a pipeline of confident, capable young women who will shape the future of Nimba and Liberia."

As the National Girls Summit 2025 opens, the participation of these Nimba students stands as a powerful reminder of the transformative impact of mentorship, access and opportunity -- and the growing movement to ensure rural girls are not left behind in Liberia's leadership landscape.