Lesotho: Mahlala Calls for Prosecution of Corrupt Ministers

Moroke Sekoboto

THE Basotho Development Front (BDF) leader, Bothata Mahlala, has called for privately funded prosecutions against individuals accused of looting public funds, saying Lesotho cannot rebuild itself without confronting corruption head-on.

Speaking at his inaugural press conference yesterday at the Transformation Resource Centre (TRC), Mr Mahlala said the government must commission comprehensive, independent forensic audits into all corruption allegations.

He added that prosecutions should be handled by independent professionals, preferably foreign nationals, to avoid conflict of interests.

He said the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) administration came into power promising reform, meritocracy, fiscal discipline, and job creation but, instead, Basotho have witnessed unprecedented corruption scandals, nepotism and misuse of power.

Mr Mahlala urged law enforcement agencies, including the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO), the police, and the judiciary, to act with urgency and ensure justice is served.

If these institutions lack capacity or political will, he said, Basotho should unite and take action.

"The time has come for citizens to fund and pursue private prosecutions against those who have looted our nation. We cannot rebuild Lesotho unless we confront corruption head-on. The government must commission comprehensive, independent forensic audits on all corruption allegations," Mr Mahlala said.

He reaffirmed the BDF's commitment to initiating a national accountability process, working closely with civic organisations to restore clean, transparent, and people-centred governance.

"The government should remember its fundamental principle of a merit-based system and should therefore redeploy its personnel within the public service. Government institutions are rapidly deteriorating because they are mismanaged by incompetent personnel deployed on patronage rather than merit.

"We recommend that the government strengthens its control systems within all ministries and state-owned enterprises. The government has to be intentional and aggressively address corruption within law enforcement agencies -- either disband the DCEO or make it fit for purpose. The Office of the Accountant General and that of the Auditor-General must be adequately strengthened and their mandates revisited.

"BDF stands for: constitutional democracy -- ensuring every Mosotho is equal before the law; unity and social justice -- a nation free from political and economic divisions; a productive economy -- building a Lesotho that produces what it consumes; anti-corruption governance -- refining policies to promote clean administration and employment; and, skills-based deployment to ensure government institutions are run by capable, merit-based professionals."

Addressing corruption in government, Mr Mahlala said that since the RFP-led administration took office in 2022, the nation has watched with disbelief as corruption, maladministration, and criminality have taken root at the heart of governance.

He urged voters to reject corruption with the same vigour and unity with which they once voted for the RFP.

Mr Mahlala added that under the current administration, acts of corruption have become an ordinary occurrence -- what was once scandalous has become routine, and what was once condemned is now normalised.

"We speak not in bitterness, but in love for our nation, and with deep compassion for the ordinary Mosotho who works hard, prays harder, and expects honesty from those entrusted with leadership.

"Lesotho, having just marked 59 years of independence, stands at a crossroads. For too long, we have hidden behind the legacy of colonialism to explain our failures. But today, it is clear that our nation's stagnation stems not from our past, but from decades of misrule, corruption, maladministration, and self-serving leadership," Mr Mahlala said.

"Since independence, successive governments have maintained a pattern of poor governance driven by patronage, nepotism, and the absence of accountability. Law enforcement has been weak, corruption easy, and political will non-existent. The result has been underdevelopment, poverty, mass unemployment, and a pervasive sense of hopelessness. Lesotho's reputation has suffered globally, with development partners withdrawing or reducing support in dismay.

"Basotho have witnessed some of the most disturbing cases that have eroded public trust. A controversial M186 million airport refurbishment contract was allegedly awarded to a consortium linked to the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Matjato Moteane, through his former company, Khatleli Tomane Architects."

He also cited the M250 million LNDC loan extension scandal; and an incident at the Ministry of Education and Training where PT Reliance Construction was recommended for an infrastructure project, but the Ministerial Tender Panel overruled the evaluation outcomes and appointed a different contractor.

"The Ramarothole Solar Energy Project Phase II saw costs slashed from US$350 million to US$150 million after inflated figures, bribery allegations, and coercion were exposed. The government refunded M22 million to the World Bank after failing to produce documentation for funds meant for an electricity substation at Ha Belo Industrial Estate."

Other corruption cases he highlighted included the M568 million LEC irregularities, M6 million incompatible LEC meters and M310 000 spent on washing the Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara's curtains.

"The government has spent a staggering M528 million from the contingency fund since the beginning of the financial year and has now approved over M1 million for Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara's trip to Brazil -- funds meant strictly for emergencies. The government has already spent M54 million on international trips," Mr Mahlala said.

Government spokesperson Thabo Sekonyela, when contacted for comment, initially said he was busy and would call back before his mobile phone became unreachable.

However, he returned our call late last night before we went to print.

Sekonyela said the fact that Mr Mahlala can freely raise such issues shows that the current government allows Basotho to enjoy freedom to access information and hold authorities to account.

He said unlike during the tenure of past governments, journalists can now freely access information while in the past government "which Mr Mahlala was part of" journalists were threatened, including the shooting of former Lesotho Times and Sunday Express Editor, Lloyd Mutungamiri.

"He (Mr Mahlala) is not new to politics; he has been part of the former ruling party, the Democratic Congress but after failing to clinch power he formed his own party and now wants to stand on a moral high ground.

"He has been in government and got tenders. Does he want us to say he got them through corruption? He was given a road construction tender of over M50 million but he failed to construct a standard road. "So, in summary we have to practice mature politics and stop doing anything to get the spotlight to get to government."