Lesotho: Kobeli Only Paid M100k of M6.5m Lndc Debt

...fails to appear before PAC

Mohloai Mpesi

THE Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC) has confirmed that Duty-Free Sourcing Inc has only paid M100 000 of its M6.5 million outstanding debt so far, an amount that falls far too short of what the company owes.

Duty-Free Sourcing Inc is owned by the ruling Revolution For Prosperity (RFP) chairperson, Teboho Kobeli.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to PAC records, Duty-Free Sourcing Inc received M10 million following a Cabinet directive in 2023.

PAC last month ordered Mr Kobeli to settle the overdue M6.5 million by 3 November 2025, but by yesterday he had only paid M100 000.

The matter resurfaced during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) session yesterday, where LNDC was summoned to explain the status of outstanding loans advanced to certain companies.

During the same sitting, LNDC officials, including newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Thabo Khasipe, were made to take an oath before presenting evidence.

The PAC grilled LNDC over debts owed by several companies, among them Duty-Free Sourcing Inc and Luqy's Manufacturing, owned by Mairoon Adams, a naturalised Mosotho of Asian descent.

However, both Mr Kobeli and Ms Adams both failed to appear before the committee despite having been summoned.

Committee chairperson and HOPE-Mphatlalatsane leader, 'Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, said police have been instructed to locate and bring Ms Adams before the PAC after she "conveniently fell sick" soon after receiving her summons last week.

The disbursements were reportedly made under instructions that LNDC suspend its standard lending policies.

Luqy's Manufacturing was loaned M2 million, which was to be repaid within six months at 2.5 percent interest, while Duty-Free's loan was supposed to be fully repaid within 12 months but that has not been honoured.

LNDC General Manager for Corporate Services, Thabang Busa, confirmed to the Committee yesterday that Duty-Free had only paid M100 000 towards the M6.5 million debt arrears.

"Until now, Duty-Free has only paid M100 000 of the money it owes," he told the PAC.

But Ms Lemphane-Letsie expressed strong dissatisfaction, saying the committee had explicitly instructed LNDC to submit proof of full or substantial repayment and to appear with Mr Kobeli.

"CEO, you were not present during our last sitting, but we agreed that when you return, Duty-Free should have paid the loan, and you would present proof of payment and bring the owner," she said.

"But we don't see them. We did not get documents proving that Duty-Free has paid LNDC."

She further lambasted LNDC for failing to bring Mr Kobeli, saying the PAC was not expecting a partial payment of M100 000.

"We told you to bring Mr Kobeli here, but you did not. Money owed to LNDC is not M100 000. Go and bring Mr Kobeli and recover LNDC money. Now that you are under oath, no one will be absent from the proceedings."

Ms Lemphane-Letsie also expressed concern over reports that LNDC's board had made a decision to expunge Mr Kobeli's rental debt, saying this would be interrogated fully when LNDC returns next week.

"I am aware of a decision to erase Mr Kobeli's rental debt. We have to hear whether it is legal and whether everyone who owes LNDC enjoys such debt erasure. You will explain these issues when you bring Mr Kobeli and Luqy's here. We will not let it go."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The chairperson also criticised LNDC for failing to appear during last week's PAC session. She suggested that some officers who resigned ahead of the hearings may have been "running away".

"We were here last week, but you were not. We understand that Mr Ramaili's contract ended, his situation is different. But these other ones who resigned, I regard them as having ran away. They will come and explain why they ran away after you arrived, unless you told them to go," she said.

The Property Manager, Tšepo Putsoa, and the Head of Legal and Administration Services, Florence Motoa, recently resigned from the LNDC.