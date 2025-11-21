Nigeria: Drama At Enugu Airport As Aircraft Suffers Nose Gear Fault During Landing

An official said the incident occurred at about 7:10 p.m. when the aircraft was landing on runway eight at the airport.

There was a mild drama at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, on Thursday when an aircraft experienced a fault with its nose landing gear while landing at the airport.

Henry Agbebire, the director of public affairs and consumer protection at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), announced this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Agbebire said the incident occurred at about 7:10 p.m. when the aircraft was landing on runway eight at the airport.

The director pointed out that the aircraft, with the registration number SN-BZN, became immobile on the runway shortly after landing at the airport.

The aircraft had flown from Lagos State, South-west Nigeria, he said.

"Emergency response teams were immediately mobilised and were on scene to ensure the safety of occupants and to secure the aerodrome.

"FAAN's airport emergency resources, including fire tenders and medical standby, were deployed as standard procedure," he said.

Mr Agbebire said FAAN's immediate priority was the safety of passengers, crew and airport users.

"All passengers and crew were safely disembarked and evacuated to the terminal, using the Apron buses. Evacuation was completed without injury and concluded at 19:48 hrs," he stated.

Although the official did not mention the airline, sources with FAAN in Enugu confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the aircraft involved was that of Enugu Air.

Enugu Air, a commercial airline owned by the Enugu State Government, was launched in July 2025.

It is the second state-owned commercial airline in Nigeria.

The first is Ibom Airline, which was set up in June 2019 and wholly owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, in the South-south region of the country.