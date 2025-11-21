Liberia: Bility Denies Allegations of Misappropriating Bong County Funds From China Union

CMC Political Leader and Nimba County District #7 Representative, Musa Hassan Bility, has strongly rejected claims by Bong County Senator Prince Moye that he or his company, Srimex Oil & Gas, diverted funds belonging to the people of Bong County from the China Union concession.

In a sharply worded statement issued Wednesday, Rep. Bility dismissed the allegations as "false, misleading, and politically motivated," describing them as part of a deliberate effort to misinform the public and tarnish his reputation.

"At no point have I, nor my company, ever received or collected any county-owned or government/public funds from China Union or on behalf of Bong County," Bility said, calling the accusations "entirely unfounded."

He clarified that neither he nor Srimex has ever been involved in any financial arrangements with Bong County related to the China Union concession.

Explaining the origin of Srimex's engagement with China Union, Bility recounted that in 2016, the company faced a major operational crisis. China Union approached several petroleum firms, including Aminata and the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), for technical support to prevent a shutdown--but all declined. Srimex was the only company to agree to intervene.

"This engagement resulted in a legitimate, lawful, private-sector commercial agreement, fully unconnected to any public funds or government activities," Bility said.

Bility revealed that Srimex invested over US$5 million of its own capital to rehabilitate and upgrade the China Union terminal, which was originally built to store Heavy Fuel Oil. The terminal was modified to handle Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), a crucial component of Liberia's fuel supply. He argued that this investment was vital in preventing disruptions in the country's fuel storage capacity and enabled the government to upgrade LPRC facilities.

According to Bility, operations conducted under Srimex's agreement with China Union have generated more than US$150 million in taxes and related revenues for the Government of Liberia, verifiable through Liberia Revenue Authority records.

"These revenues would not have been earned had China Union shut down," he said, describing Senator Moye's criticism of Srimex's profit-making as "bewildering." He emphasized that Srimex, as a private business, is legally entitled to earn profits on its investments.

Bility also accused Senator Moye of selectively targeting a Liberian-owned business while overlooking foreign-owned operators, suggesting this demonstrates "much about the Senator's priorities."

In one of his most pointed statements, Bility charged that Senator Moye was attempting to shift blame for decisions he personally made while serving as a lawmaker. He disclosed that it was Senator Moye who signed the waiver that halted China Union's county payment obligations to Bong County, a decision that predated any involvement by Bility or Srimex.

"The public record is clear," Bility said. "Senator Moye is rewriting history to deflect responsibility now that the decision is politically inconvenient."

He stressed that all of Srimex's operations were conducted transparently and under the supervision of the Government of Liberia, LPRC, the Liberia Revenue Authority, and other regulatory bodies, rejecting any suggestion of secrecy.

Bility cautioned public officials against making what he called "reckless and misinformed public statements" that undermine public trust, erode investor confidence, and mislead citizens. He urged Liberians to verify information before accepting it as fact.

"Liberia's political environment is increasingly being polluted with falsehoods presented as truths for political gain," he warned.

He also challenged Senator Moye to pursue any legitimate concerns through his official capacity as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, and Finance, rather than engaging in "public speculation and tabloid-style commentary."

Concluding his statement, Rep. Bility reaffirmed his commitment to national development, private-sector growth, transparency, and responsible leadership.

"I remain committed to responsible leadership and to the Liberian people. No amount of false narrative will deter my efforts," he said.