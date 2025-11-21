Liberia: Ministry of Education in Bong County Halts Classes to Welcome President Boakai

Gbarnga — Educational activities were brought to a standstill across Gbarnga on Friday after the Ministry of Education's Bong County office reportedly ordered schools to suspend classes and assemble students along major routes to welcome President Joseph Boakai.

The directive, which affected both public and private institutions, left many parents and educators frustrated as thousands of students were taken out of classrooms for what critics described as a political display.

President Boakai is expected to arrive in Bong County on Friday for a two-day working visit, during which he is expected to meet with more than 70 chiefs and tribal governors from across Liberia. However, the timing and nature of the Ministry's order immediately stirred criticism, with many questioning why schoolchildren were being mobilized to greet the president during academic hours.

By 7:00 a.m Friday, students from E. J. Yancy High School and several other schools in the Toyota Garage vicinity had already lined the roadside, waiting for the presidential motorcade. In central Gbarnga, nearly all government-run schools reportedly released their students to stand at intersections and gathering points.

Some students appeared confused about the purpose of their assembly, while several teachers confidentially expressed discomfort with the situation, noting that they had been instructed by administrators who claimed to be acting on orders from the Ministry's county office.

Bong County Education Officer David Boakai, who has no familial relation to the President, did not respond to repeated requests for comment. Calls and text messages to his cellphone went unanswered throughout the morning.

The situation has also rekindled a political debate surrounding the Unity Party's past criticisms of similar actions taken under former President George Weah. When in opposition, the Unity Party strongly condemned the Weah administration for suspending classes and directing students to welcome the former president during tours and visits across rural Liberia .

At the time, Unity Party officials accused the government of exploiting schoolchildren for political purposes and undermining the education system.

Some UP supporters had gone as far as calling the Weah-era mobilizations evidence of poor governance. During those moments, individuals affiliated with the party made strong comments such as, "No responsible government drags children out of school just to wave at a politician." Another critic declared, "This shows the Weah administration values crowd-pulling over education." Others added, "If you care about the future, you don't take students from school for cheap politics," and "Liberian children deserve books and teachers, not forced parades." Another Unity Party sympathizer stated, "This is an abuse of power, and it must stop."

But the Unity Party-led government is now facing similar backlash for Friday's actions, with many Liberians accusing it of behaving in the very manner it once denounced. Social media commentary surged throughout the day, with citizens openly challenging the government's consistency and integrity.

Among the harsh reactions circulating online were comments such as, "The Unity Party is behaving exactly like the government they criticized. This is pure political dishonesty." Another citizen wrote, "Boakai's government has turned out to be no different. They lied to the people about putting education first." Some angered residents questioned the administration's priorities with remarks like, "How can a government that claimed to fight for students now drag those same students to the streets? It is shameful."

Others described the move as deceitful, including one who wrote, "This government talks about integrity, but today they exposed themselves. The hypocrisy is embarrassing." Another critic added, "All this noise about rescuing Liberia was just talk. If they truly respected education, they wouldn't be shutting down schools for a political welcome parade."

Across parts of Gbarnga, parents voiced disappointment, arguing that the disruption contradicts the government's stated commitment to strengthening Liberia's struggling education sector. Teachers expressed concern that such interruptions affect students' preparation for upcoming tests and examinations, particularly in schools where learning time is already limited.

As of Friday evening, the Ministry of Education had not issued a formal statement confirming whether the directive originated from the Bong County office or from central authorities in Monrovia.