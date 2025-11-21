Nigeria: 'Only Nnamdi Kanu's Release Can Save You in 2027,' Cubana Chief Priest Tells Tinubu

"President Bola Tinubu, as long as MNK remains in jail, you cannot and will never get up to 10,000 votes in the South-East come 2027. I will not lie to you, Papa..."

Nigerian nightlife figure Pascal "Cubana Chief Priest" Okechukwu has reacted to the Federal High Court judgment that sentenced Biafra agitator Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment for terrorism.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that trial judge Justice James Omotosho convicted Mr Kanu on all seven counts and noted that he refrained from imposing the death penalty out of "scriptural persuasion to be merciful."

The judge ordered that the sentences should run concurrently and ruled that Mr Kanu must be held in protective custody, and barred him from using digital devices.

Reacting to the ruling in a statement posted on Instagram on Friday, Cubana Chief Priest criticised President Bola Tinubu as well as ministers and governors from the South-east for their roles in the outcome of Mr Kanu's trial.

He further outlined conditions that Mr Tinubu must meet if he intends to secure the region's support ahead of the 2027 general election.

The musician said, "President Bola Tinubu, as long as MNK remains in jail, you cannot and will never get up to 10,000 votes in the South-East come 2027. I will not lie to you, Papa; as a friend of your government, I have no reason to whitewash you. MNK is the supreme leader of the South-East.

"His detention has caused us so much setback, and I'm so surprised that all your useless ministers from the South-East can't even tell you the truth because they are all cowards. None of them has the capacity or can do anything to make the people love and respect you."

No governor will save you

Additionally, Cubana Chief Priest said none of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors would be able to save Mr Tinubu in 2027 unless the government addressed Mr Kanu's matter appropriately.

He further stated that although the Governor of Imo State performed well, he would ultimately lose everything if he failed to secure Mr Kanu's release from prison.

He said: "As for governors, they will all disappoint you because what will they tell us? Absolutely nothing. Only MNK's release can save you. Seyi Tinubu, all those people at the table with you at the Delborough Hotel the other day are just bags of deceit, including me.

They can't do anything for you. They can't even go to their hometowns because of MNK's detention, so how can they help you? They only want land from you to develop and sell. You know me; I don't need anything from you. Villa na hotel, in a few more days, your check-out time will reach.

"Only MNK can guarantee you real votes from the South-East. Look out for Governor Alex Otti; he can also genuinely convince people. I was surprised when you missed his invitation to commission his projects in Abia, where MNK hails from.

Asiwaju sent the incompetent minister, a failure and a betrayal to the South-East, to represent him, a man who has done nothing for us. To worsen it, the weak Deputy Speaker won't stop attacking our own favourite Governor Otti. To my father, Hope Uzodimma, you have done well, but you will be a complete loser if you don't get MNK out."

Only Kanu

Cubana Chief Priest added that he believed in Mr Uzodimma's tactics, but Mr Kanu's sentencing left him disheartened.

He expressed gratitude to Mr Tinubu for granting him access to the Villa and giving him his first presidential handshake, but stressed that this would not stop him from advocating for Mr Kanu's release.

Cubana Chief Priest, who said he would never forget, let alone watch, Mr Tinubu fail, but urged him to appeal Mr Kanu's judgment.

"Your legacies will be swept under the carpet if you don't get it right. I believe in your tactics, but with MNK's sentence, I'm weak. His detention has messed up all your achievements. Please, Governor General, do it, Papa; help our Asiwaju well. Without MNK, everything will fall into pieces.

"Asiwaju gave me access to the Villa, gave me my first presidential handshake, and I will never forget, talk more of watching him fail. Appeal this judgment and get it right, or prepare to vacate the Villa by 2027. The South-East belongs to MNK. These are the words of the gods; play with them at your own risk," added the businessman.

Cubana Chief Priest's criticism of Mr Tinubu's re-election bid comes seven months after he publicly endorsed the President's 2027 ambition.

This newspaper reported that the businessman visited Mr Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja in May, accompanied by singer Davido and artiste manager Ubi Franklin.

At the time, Cubana Chief Priest confidently declared that Mr Tinubu would also win the forthcoming presidential election.

"We will succeed again in 2027," the businessman said. As of press time, the reason for the visit remains unknown," he said.