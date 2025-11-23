Africa: As America Walks Away, China Seizes The Moment

guest column

This week, two global stories collided in a way that should make every African policymaker pause: China is doubling down on its relationship with Africa, while the United States is literally not showing up — boycotting the G20 Summit hosted on the African soil. If global influence were a chessboard, Beijing just moved its queen. Washington left the room.

And Africa? She sits at the center of this geopolitical drama, suddenly holding leverage it hasn’t had in decades.

China Shows Up With Strategy — Not Slogans..

Let’s start with Beijing. Under the new FOCAC Beijing Action Plan (2025–2027), China is making bold, long-term bets on Africa’s future. Not vague promises —but , actual strategy.

Billions in financing. Tariff removals. Health programs reaching rural villages. Massive training for African civil servants, military officers, engineers and tech specialists. Infrastructure that moves economies, not headlines.

Say what you want about Beijing — but China shows up prepared, with a playbook, a philosophy, and a clear endgame: shape the emerging world order through genuine, structured partnerships.

China’s message is simple and consistent: “We are building the future with you, not for you.”

Contrast that with the tone from Washington, which tends to rotate between warnings about “debt traps” and lectures on governance, all while offering little in the way of transformative investment.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Sends an Empty Chair

As China courts African leaders with strategic depth, the United States is sending… nothing. An empty seat.

President Donald Trump’s decision to boycott the G20 Summit in South Africa — backed by unverified claims about “white genocide” — is more than a diplomatic snub. It is a symbolic retreat from multilateralism and from Africa’s ascendant place in global politics.

For South Africa, hosting the G20 should have been a moment of continental pride. Instead, Washington turned it into a cultural war sideshow.

For Africa, the U.S. absence speaks louder than any press statement:

America is not prioritizing this partnership.

And for China, it is a geopolitical gift.

Two Superpowers, Two Attitudes

One superpower is investing in long-term economic ecosystems — railways, electricity, ports, vocational training, industrial parks, technology transfer.

The other is skipping global summits on African soil to make a domestic political point.

One treats Africa as a strategic partner.

The other treats Africa as a backdrop.

FOCAC isn’t perfect. Concerns about debt, dependency, and asymmetry are real. African leaders must negotiate smartly, protect sovereignty, and diversify partnerships. But at least China is present — physically, diplomatically, economically.

Presence matters. Commitment matters. Continuity matters.

Africa’s Real Power: Choice

The real story here is not China’s rise or America’s retreat.

The real story is African agency.

For the first time in generations, Africa is not locked into one geopolitical orbit. It can choose. It can bargain. It can leverage competition.

FOCAC, if approached with strategic clarity, gives Africa opportunity. The U.S. absence from the G20 gives Africa a warning. The world is shifting. Influence is up for grabs.

And Africa is no longer the silent observer — it is the arena, the prize, and increasingly, the player…