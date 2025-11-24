document

The G20 Leaders' Summit concluded with a bold declaration to build a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable global economy. On 23 November 2025, leaders announced ambitious commitments spanning Africa's growth and industrialisation, disaster resilience, energy transitions, critical minerals, food security, financial stability, and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

The G20 comprises 19 countries and the European Union, representing the world's largest economies. Its members, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union, collectively account for over 80% of global GDP, 75% of international trade, and two-thirds of the world's population. This makes the G20 a crucial forum for international economic cooperation.

In addition to its core members, South Africa as the Chair, extended invitations to several guest nations and international organisations, including continental and regional economic communities. Among the participants was His Excellency Mr. Elias M. Magosi, Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), along with other heads of African Regional Economic Communities.

The G20 reaffirmed its support for Africa's economic transformation, highlighting the Compact with Africa (CwA) as a cornerstone initiative. Launched in 2017, the CwA promotes private investment through reforms that strengthen macroeconomic stability and business environments. Leaders welcomed the Second Phase of CwA (2025-2033), backed by a new World Bank multi-donor fund, and announced the inclusion of Zambia and Angola as new members. These expanded partnerships aim to boost industrialisation, trade, and integration into global value chains.

On disaster resilience, leaders adopted high-level principles for risk reduction, introduced a Recovery Readiness Assessment Framework, and pledged universal early warning systems by 2027. Energy transitions took centre stage with Mission 300, which aims to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030. Leaders also committed to tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency improvements by the end of the decade.

The G20 unveiled a Critical Minerals Framework to secure transparent supply chains, promote local beneficiation, and strengthen governance for sustainable mining. Industrialisation was advanced through new principles linking manufacturing with decent work, social protection, and support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups.

Food security remained a priority, with leaders pledging to achieve Zero Hunger through the Ubuntu Approaches on Food Security and Nutrition. These approaches invest in smallholder farmers, reduce food waste, and scale climate-resilient agriculture. Leaders also reaffirmed support for African-led initiatives under the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Financial stability commitments included reforms to boost multilateral development bank lending, governance reforms at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with a new chair for Sub-Saharan Africa, and the launch of the Ubuntu Legacy Initiative to accelerate cross-border infrastructure projects.

World leaders also pledged to harness AI and digital technologies to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals. Commitments include safe and ethical AI frameworks, global cooperation through the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Technology Policy Assistance Facility, and the launch of the AI for Africa Initiative to expand computing power and talent across the continent.

The Summit closed with a call for solidarity and multilateralism. Leaders pledged to leave no one behind and to ensure that global economic policies deliver productivity, equity, and sustainable development for all. The link for the Declaration is here: https://g20.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/2025-G20-Summit-Declaration.pdf