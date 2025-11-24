Nigeria: Worsening Insecurity - Armed Persons Attack Police Officers in Bauchi, Kill Two

The latest incident adds to the escalating insecurity across Nigeria, where armed groups terrorise the citizenry, killing and kidnapping at will.

Two police officers were killed in Bauchi State on Saturday when a team of police officers was attacked.

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said in a Saturday statement that the police team "embarked on a visibility patrol earlier today to boost the confidence of locals in Sabon Sara Village, Bauchi State," when they were attacked.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"In keeping with our mandate of protecting Nigerians, a combined team of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Police Mobile Force (PMF), and State Intelligence Department (SID) embarked on a visibility patrol earlier today to boost the confidence of locals in Sabon Sara Village, Bauchi State. Sadly, the team came under attack, leading to the loss of two police officers and injury to one other.

"Concerted efforts are underway to apprehend the attackers. We assure Nigerians that as we mourn our men who have paid the supreme price in the discharge of their lawful duties, we remain steadfast and resolute in achieving our mandate of protecting all Nigerians," Mr Hundeyin wrote.

The latest incident adds to the escalating insecurity across Nigeria, where armed groups terrorise the citizenry, killing and kidnapping at will.

Over 300 students were kidnapped from a Catholic school in Niger State last week, while 24 Muslim students were kidnapped from another school in Kebbi State.

In Kwara State, armed persons attacked a church and kidnapped many worshippers.

None of the victims in those latest incidents have been freed as of the time of this report.

In Borno, a brigadier general and other security officials were killed recently when terrorists ambushed them.

In Abuja, a police officer was killed on Friday when a security team foiled an attack by about 30 gunmen on a community in the Bwari Area Council.

The worsening security situation caused President Bola Tinubu to cancel his scheduled attendance at the G20 Summit in South Africa. He was, instead, represented by his deputy, Kashim Shettima.