Nigeria: Niger School Abductions - 50 Pupils Escape, Reunite With Families - CAN Chair

253 persons remain in captivity

Fifty pupils abducted from St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, have escaped from their captors, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state has confirmed.

The development, announced on Sunday, comes days after armed men invaded the school and abducted 303 pupils, students, and staff, triggering widespread outrage and renewed calls for improved security in the state.

According to school officials, the children escaped between Friday and Saturday.

Many of them reportedly fled into nearby communities and were unable to return to the school premises. Their identities were confirmed after staff traced and contacted their families.

Updated Figures From the School

According to the latest breakdown provided by the management:

· 50 pupils escaped and have returned home.

· 141 pupils were not abducted during the attack.

· 253 persons remain in captivity, comprising:

· 236 primary school pupils

· 3 children of staff

· 14 secondary school students

· 12 staff membersThe school further confirmed that the primary section has 430 pupils, including 377 boarders and 53 day students.

The Chairman of CAN in Niger State and proprietor of the school, Bulus Yohanna, described the escape of the 50 pupils as a "significant relief" but said the situation remained distressing.

"We receive the return of these children with gratitude and relief, but our hearts remain with those still in captivity. We urge everyone to continue praying for their safe return," he said.

He added that the school, community leaders, religious bodies, and government authorities are working with security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of all those still held by the abductors.

"We call on everyone to stay calm and remain hopeful as efforts continue. May the Lord grant quick release to the abducted and protect His people," he said.

The statement was issued and electronically signed by Daniel Atori, media aide to the Bishop and Chairman of the CAN.