South Africa: President Ramaphosa Closes Historic G20 Summit With Unity and a Promise to Leave No One Behind

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday brought the curtain down on the first-ever G20 Summit hosted on African soil, delivering a powerful, unifying message before striking the gavel that symbolically closed one of the most significant moments in South Africa's democratic history.

The closing session at the Johannesburg Expo Centre was charged with emotion, triumph and global solidarity.

As the President delivered his final remarks, the atmosphere inside the plenary hall and media centre shifted from formality to history unfolding in real time.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Let us move forward together, demonstrating to the world that we have the capacity to confront and overcome the world's challenges. Through partnerships across society, and by remembering our common humanity, we can create a more secure, a more just and a more prosperous world. Together, we can ensure that no one is left behind," the President said.

He then raised the gavel, looked across the room filled with world leaders and declared: "I now say that this gavel of this G20 Summit formally closes this summit and now moves on to the next president of the G20, which is the United States... The summit is therefore closed."

The room erupted into applause, while the media centre broke into song as government officials and journalists celebrated a successfully delivered G20 Summit. And in true South African fashion, no historic moment is ever complete without a song.

Journalists from across the world joined in celebrating a summit many thought would be overshadowed by political tensions and geopolitical boycotts. Instead, South Africa delivered a world-class event -- well-managed, secure, and grounded in a vision of development that placed Africa at its centre.

A moment of brotherhood on the global stage

Immediately after closing the summit, President Ramaphosa embraced his "friend and comrade", Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the leader from whom he took the G20 reins last year. The two shared an emotional moment, a testament to a journey that began with serious challenges but ended with global acclaim.

Other Heads of State followed, hugging and congratulating President Ramaphosa for what many described as a seamlessly executed and deeply meaningful G20 Presidency.

One could see the pride on their faces, a collective acknowledgment that South Africa had not only delivered but had lifted the bar for what a G20 Summit on the African continent could look like.

A Presidency that defied the odds

South Africa's G20 year was not without turbulence. From the outset, the Presidency faced global political fractures, most notably a boycott by the United States at key moments of the preparatory process. Yet, even with these complications, President Ramaphosa steered a Presidency defined by unity, consensus and developmental ambition.

This week, South Africa achieved what many thought was impossible -- securing a Leaders' Declaration supported across the G20, reaffirming multilateral cooperation at a time when global diplomacy is under immense strain.

"The G20 South Africa Summit Leaders' Declaration is more than words - it is a commitment to concrete actions that will improve the lives of people in every part of the world. Our agreement on a declaration during this summit demonstrates the value of the G20 as a forum that can facilitate joint action on issues of shared concern.

"More than that, it reaffirms our renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation and our recognition that our shared goals outweigh our differences," the President said.

Africa at the heart of the G20

In his closing remarks, President Ramaphosa reminded the world that hosting the G20 on African soil was a reorientation of global priorities.

"The greatest opportunity for prosperity in the 21st century lies in Africa," he said, framing the continent as a driving force for future growth, innovation, mineral beneficiation, climate resilience and energy transition.

Over the year, South Africa championed action on poverty and inequality, increased climate finance for developing economies, reform of multilateral development banks, support for debt-laden low- and middle-income countries, investment in disaster risk reduction, the G20 Critical Minerals Framework and acceleration towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

South Africa also completed the G20@20 Review, a first-of-its-kind reflection on two decades of the G20's evolution, offering recommendations to ensure the forum remains fit for purpose in a rapidly changing world.

"At the heart of our Presidency lies a conviction that the G20 must act boldly, and act together, to create an environment of inclusive growth, reduced inequality and sustainable development," he said.

A legacy of solidarity, justice and shared prosperity

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Ramaphosa concluded his Presidency with a message that captured the spirit of the African-hosted G20.

"Together, we must accelerate progress towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the Pact for the Future. We have laid the foundation of solidarity. Now we must build the walls of justice and the roof of prosperity," he said.

As he closed the summit and acknowledged the United States as the next G20 President, the significance of the moment was undeniable.

South Africa did not merely host a G20 Summit, it reshaped the character of the forum, reclaimed its developmental focus, and re-centred its agenda around the priorities of Africa and the Global South.

Instead of ending amid political tension or diplomatic strain, the summit closed with scenes of unity, warm embraces between leaders, broad smiles, celebratory singing in the media centre, and a shared acknowledgement that South Africa had delivered a successful and historic event.

It was the first G20 Summit to be held on African soil, a Presidency that weathered geopolitical challenges and defied expectations, and ultimately, a closing moment that will stand as one of the defining images of South Africa's year at the helm of the G20. - SAnews.gov.za