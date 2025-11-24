South Africa: Ministers Celebrate Successful G20 Summit, Boosting Global Standing

In a landmark event that has positioned Africa at the centre of global diplomacy, South Africa successfully hosted the G20 Leaders' Summit, delivering a strong message of international collaboration and economic solidarity.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, emphatically declared the summit "a victory for multilateralism", highlighting the growing global consensus.

"Ironically, yesterday, the COP30 Declaration was also adopted in Brazil. It's clear that multilateralism is growing and is being reaffirmed by all countries of the world. There's an understanding that multilateralism serves us well, all of us across the globe," Lamola said on Sunday.

The Minister was speaking to the media after President Cyril Ramaphosa wrapped up the two-day summit in Johannesburg.

Lamola said the Global South is now demonstrating a level of leadership not previously seen, while acknowledging that the international institutions established after the Second World War have served the world well.

"We need to maintain them, but obviously, there is a need to reform some of them, like the United Nations Security Council and other platforms. There is a need for reform to ensure that [they are] representative of the Global South.

"That's why South Africa's position with regards to the Security Council is reform to reflect the reality that most conflicts the Security Council deals with are on the African continent."

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that leaders are expected to take the recommendations emerging from the G20 Summit into upcoming meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in April next year.

The Finance Minister clarified that the G20 Summit is an international event focused on discussions rather than physical infrastructure.

According to Godongwana, its purpose is to explore how countries can work together to tackle global economic challenges and to convert those solutions into meaningful support for emerging economies, including South Africa.

At this G20 Summit, the reform of the international financial architecture was once again a central focus.

The proposals and commitments emerging from these discussions will now be advanced through the relevant multilateral platforms to ensure continued progress.

In addition, Godongwana stressed the success of the event in profiling South Africa as a top emerging economy, with delegates and Presidents acknowledging it.

"All the delegates present here - and as you would have heard from the Presidents who addressed you - have expressed that this has been a highly successful event."

Successful summit

Meanwhile, Lamola said South Africa's hosting was celebrated as a monumental achievement.

"South Africans have been amazing. Throughout the working group meetings held across the country - from Table Mountain and other venues in Cape Town, to KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, the Kruger National Park, Limpopo, Sun City, the Pilanesberg, and now here in Gauteng, as we close the curtain. It has been a huge success," said a pleased Lamola.

He said the event's legacy extends beyond diplomatic discussions, especially in Gauteng and other parts of the country where it was launched.

He highlighted key initiatives like the Compact with Africa, with discussions on critical issues such as debt, capital costs, and climate change financing.

The Ministers said the African Development Bank and the United Commission for Africa will now take ownership of critical reports, and institutionalising recommendations that could reshape economic strategies.

As the United States prepares to assume the G20 Presidency on 1 December, South Africa can now reflect on a summit that has significantly elevated the continent's global standing, championing multilateralism and collaborative global governance.

"This has been a great success for our country, and I believe that South Africans can stand tall that they have hosted the world. They've announced that they can continue to be a prime platform to host international events and to shape international geopolitical issues," Lamola said.