Nigeria: Tinubu Confirms Release of 38 Abducted Kwara Worshippers As Governor Details Joint Rescue Operation

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, confirmed on Sunday that the abductees had regained freedom

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday announced that all 38 worshippers abducted during Tuesday's attack on the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Igan, in Eruku, Kwara State, have been rescued.

The victims were seized by armed men who invaded the church during a prayer service on 19 November.

In a statement released on Sunday, the president said he had been "closely monitoring the security situation nationwide" and receiving updates on rescue operations.

"Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State, have been rescued," he said.

He also confirmed the recovery of 51 of the 303 students and school staff members abducted in a separate attack in Niger State.

The president said he cancelled his planned trip to the G20 summit in South Africa to coordinate national security efforts.

"Let me be clear. I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety. Under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people," he said.

The announcement aligns with an earlier statement issued by the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who reported on Sunday that the abductees had regained freedom following sustained military, police and intelligence operations.

The governor's spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the success resulted from a coordinated response ordered by the president.

According to Mr Ajakaye, the president's directive led to heightened deployments, including four specialised police units and additional troops.

He said the governor thanked the Office of the National Security Adviser, the State Security Service, the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, the Nigerian Army and the Police for what he described as "many days of hard work by security forces and government representatives."

The worshippers were taken when gunmen stormed their church during a midweek prayer session.

The attack occurred a day before the mass abduction in Niger State and days after another case in Kebbi, widening concerns over coordinated kidnapping rings operating across the North Central and North West regions.

The Eruku abduction had drawn nationwide attention after the attackers killed three people and took away the 38 worshippers, mostly women and children.

The state government responded by imposing temporary school closures in parts of Kwara and convening a security council meeting where commanders reviewed air missions, arrests and ground operations.

Further details about the rescue, including the location and condition of the victims, are expected to be released after official debriefings.