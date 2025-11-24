Africa: PM Abiy Calls On G20 to Strengthen Compact With Africa Multi-Donor Trust Fund

Addis Ababa — The G20 needs to take concrete steps to strengthen the Compact with Africa Multi-Donor Trust Fund, expand financial guarantees, advance timely debt relief, and champion African continental integration, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said at the G20 meeting in South Africa.

"When African nations commit to reform, and the G20, along with other international partners, commit to support those efforts with capital, technology, and expertise, a new development pathway becomes possible," he noted.

Citing concrete progress, the PM asserted, "Eight years after the Compact launched, the results speak for themselves."

According to him, a "wave of deep, difficult, and decisive reforms have taken root, strengthening macroeconomic stability and open economies to investment.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He confirmed that these efforts have tackled long-standing barriers to enterprise and job creation by opening up global and telecom markets, reforming state-owned enterprises, improving trade facilitation, and advancing renewable energy investment.

Highlighting Ethiopia's commitment to this agenda, Prime Minister Abiy pointed at the country's specific achievements.

"In Ethiopia, we have undertaken historic change, modernizing our macroeconomic framework, reforming our monetary and financial systems, opening up our financial sector, expanding financial inclusion, and in one of our most consequential reforms, liberalizing our foreign exchange regime," he stated.

The real-world impact of these policies are not abstract achievements, he added.

Looking to the future, the premier said, The world today is far more complex than when the compact began, and insisted that the partnership must now focus on accelerating transformation at scale.

To unlock Africa's full potential, reform must drive investment, and investment must drive shared growth, he underscored.

Delivering key demands to the G20 members, Abiy urged the bloc to strengthen the Compact with Africa 2.0 Trust Fund, expand guarantees, and blend finance to unlock private capital.

Furthermore, he urged the G20 to advance timely and profitable debt relief under the Common Framework, support deeper capital markets, improve credit ratings, and also champion African integration from African Continental Free Trade Area countries to cross-border infrastructure and digital connectivity.

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Abiy affirmed, "The next decade must be even more ambitious. Let G20 Compact with Africa be a platform for Africa and global prosperity."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The G20 Compact with Africa was officially launched at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington D.C. on October 15, 2025.

The G20 Compact with Africa supports policy reform to create a business-friendly environment. The Compact helps create direct connections between African businesses and investors to mobilize private capital and create job opportunities where people live. Its ambition is driven by African governments, supported by World Bank Group expertise and anchored in strong partnerships.