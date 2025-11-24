Africa: AU Commission Chair Condemns Abduction of School Children in Nigeria

23 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has strongly condemned the reported abduction of school children and teachers in Nigeria, describing the attacks as a "despicable act" against innocent learners and a worrying indicator of persistent insecurity.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Youssouf said the AU is deeply concerned about the kidnappings that occurred in Kebbi State in north-western Nigeria and Niger State in the north-central region.

He noted that the continued targeting of school children underscores the grave threats posed by terrorism, violent extremism, and banditry across parts of the country.

"The Chairperson strongly condemns this despicable act committed against children and innocent people and decries the persistent threats posed by terrorism, violent extremism, and banditry in Nigeria," the statement read.

He urged authorities to fully activate accountability mechanisms to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice under national, continental, and global legal frameworks.

Youssouf highlighted that children across Africa remain at high risk of six grave violations of their rights, including recruitment by armed groups, sexual violence, abduction, killing, and maiming.

He described the trend of child abductions on the continent as "deeply troubling and abhorrent."

According to the Commission, the AU is working closely with Member States, regional bodies, partners, and civil society to strengthen child protection systems and address the drivers of insecurity that threaten children.

The AU also called for coordinated efforts to secure the immediate release of the abducted school children and all others affected, stressing the need to guarantee their safety and well-being.

Youssouf reaffirmed the African Union's solidarity with the Government and people of Nigeria "during this difficult time," pledging continued support as the country confronts insecurity.

