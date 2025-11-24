Nigeria: 'Full Weight of the Law Awaits You', Tinubu Warns Bandits, Terrorists

President Bola Tinubu has warned that those responsible for attacks, kidnappings, and disruptions to national security will face the full weight of the law, declaring that his administration will not tolerate threats to the peace and safety of Nigerians.

The President issued the warning during an extended security meeting at the State House, Abuja, where he received briefings from heads of the nation's defence and intelligence agencies.

In attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Providing an update from inside the meeting, President Tinubu said he and the security chiefs were reviewing the latest security reports and taking immediate steps to stabilise affected areas across the country.

"I am currently in an extended security meeting with heads of our defence and intelligence apparatus including the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the DSS, at the State House," he said.

"We are reviewing the latest reports and taking decisive actions to stabilise the affected areas and protect our citizens. I am receiving continuous briefings and have directed our security services to move with speed, precision, and absolute resolve."

The President stressed that his administration was fully committed to safeguarding every Nigerian, warning criminal groups that their actions will no longer go unpunished.

"As President, I am fully committed to the security of all Nigerians. Those who threaten the peace and security of our nation will face the full weight of the law," he said.

Reaffirming his confidence in the ongoing operations and the determination of security agencies, the President added: "Nigeria will prevail."