Nigeria: Tinubu Orders Withdrawal of Police From VIP Escorts

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the withdrawal of police officers currently providing security for Very Important Persons (VIPs) in the country.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, henceforth, police authorities will deploy the personnel to concentrate on their core police duties.

The presidential directive was issued during a security meeting held by President Tinubu on Sunday, attended by the police, Air Force, and Chief of Army Staff, as well as the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

According to the presidential directive, VIPs who want police protection will now request well-armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The statement reads," Many parts of Nigeria, especially remote areas, have few policemen at the stations, thus making the task of protecting and defending the people difficult.

"In view of the current security challenges facing the country, President Tinubu is desirous of boosting police presence in all communities.

"Already, President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers. The federal government is also collaborating with the states to upgrade police training facilities nationwide."

The Sunday meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director-General of the DSS, Tosin Adeola Ajayi.