Nigeria: Tinubu Vows to Intensify Fight Against Insecurity

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to tackling insecurity across Nigeria, stressing that he will not rest until all citizens were protected.

In a statement shared on Sunday via his official X handle, Tinubu assured Nigerians that safety remains a top priority of his administration.

"Let me be clear: I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety, and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people," he said.

The President noted that he postponed his planned trip to the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, scheduled for November 22-23, to focus on efforts to secure the release of the kidnapped schoolgirls in Kebbi State and abducted church worshippers in Kwara State, while Vice President Kashim Shettima attended the summit in his place.

Updating the nation on security efforts, Tinubu announced that all 38 worshippers abducted from the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, have been freed. He also confirmed that 51 of the more than 300 children abducted from a Catholic school in Niger State have regained their freedom.

The President commended security agencies for their swift response, saying he has been "closely monitoring the security situation nationwide and receiving continuous updates from the frontline."

