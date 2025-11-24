Nigeria: Kebbi School Attack - DHQ Probes Alleged Troops Withdrawal From Facility

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has directed the probe of circumstances surrounding the alleged withdrawal of troops from a girls school in Kebbi State where students were abducted on Monday.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, stated this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the Military High Command was deeply concerned about the unfortunate abduction of the 25 schoolgirls of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Danko Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State and St. Mary's Catholic School, Papiri, Agwara LGA, of Niger State.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He condemned in strong terms the heinous act and assured parents of military's efforts to ensure prompt rescue of the children.

"Our thoughts remain with the students, their families, and the community affected by this incident. The Armed Forces of Nigeria is fully engaged in ongoing operations to ensure the safe rescue of the girls and the apprehension of the perpetrators," he said.

He stated that the DHQ was aware of claims made by the governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, that the terrorists struck 30 minutes after troops were withdrawn from the school.

"In line with our standard procedure, a thorough review is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding troop deployment and movements in the area at the time of the incident.

"It is important to note that all operational decisions are based on intelligence assessments and the broader security architecture of the region. Nevertheless, if the ongoing review identifies any lapse or gap, the Armed Forces will take immediate corrective action to prevent a recurrence," the DHQ spokesman stated.

The Director said Defence Headquarters remained committed to working closely with state authorities, community leaders, and other security agencies to strengthen protection around schools and vulnerable communities.

He further assured Nigerians that the rescue effort was a top priority, and troops were actively on the ground, pursuing all actionable intelligence to ensure the safe return of the abducted students.

According to him, the Defence Headquarters acknowledged the concerns of Nigerians regarding the recent increase in insecurity in parts of the North.

"We wish to assure the public that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to restoring peace and stability across all affected communities," he added.