Nigeria: Tinubu in Extended Security Meeting With CDS, COAS, DG DSS, IG At State House

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday evening met with top brass of both the military and security agencies at the State House, Abuja.

The President, who made the disclosure on his verified X handle, @OfficialABAT, declared that decisive steps are currently being taken to stabilize the affected areas with security challenges.

He also assured Nigerians that those threatening the territorial integrity of the country will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Tinubu in his X handle stated, inter alia:

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I am currently in an extended security meeting with heads of our defence and intelligence apparatus including the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the DSS, at the State House.

"We are reviewing the latest reports and taking decisive actions to stabilise the affected areas and protect our citizens. I am receiving continuous briefings and have directed our security services to move with speed, precision, and absolute resolve.

"As President, I am fully committed to the security of all Nigerians. Those who threaten the peace and security of our nation will face the full weight of the law.

Nigeria will prevail."

Also on Sunday, the President ordered the withdrawal of police officers currently providing security for Very Important Persons in the country.

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga,

henceforth, police authorities will deploy them to concentrate on their core police duties.

The presidential directive was issued at the security meeting President Tinubu held on Sunday with the police, Air Force, army chiefs and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja.

According to the Presidential directive, VIPs who want police protection will now request well-armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Many parts of Nigeria, especially remote areas, have few policemen at the stations, thus making the task of protecting and defending the people difficult.

In view of the current security challenges facing the country, President Tinubu is desirous of boosting police presence in all communities.

Already, the President has approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers. The federal government is also collaborating with the states to upgrade police training facilities nationwide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sunday's meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Adeola Ajayi.