Nigeria: Kwara Governor, Others Receive Freed 38 Worshippers As Victim Recounts Ordeal in Bandits' Den

24 November 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Sunday evening, received the freed 38 worshipers kidnapped from the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku, in Ekiti local government area of the State last week.

The State's Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina El-Imam, the director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Kwara State Command, Mr. Michael Oganwu, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, and the senior special assistant on Security, Alh. Muyideen Aliyu, joined the governor to receive the freed kidnap victims in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to a viral video on social media, medical personnel were also seen examining the victims.

Governor AbdulRazaq, on behalf of the people of the state, thanked President Bola Tinubu for his hand-on approach that brought about the release of the victims from captivity.

He also thanked the security chiefs for their efforts at getting the victims released unhurt.

The governor, however, said, it's not time to celebrate yet. We still have the issues of Kebbi and Niger, but we are confident that we shall overcome the challenges."

Pastor David Ajayeoba of one of the CAC Churches in Ilorin said they were delighted to have the victims released unhurt.

"On behalf of CAC president and general evangelist of the Church, we are so glad to have our people back alive. We thank the governor of this state. We thank God of CAC," Ajayeoba said.

One of the released worshipper, Bamidele Emmanuel, described their experience in the kidnappers' den as terrifying and unimaginable.

"The attack on our church was sudden and terrifying. We were just about 30 minutes into the service when we started hearing gunshots. Initially, I thought it was some electrical wires that were sparkling.

"At their hideout, our abductors even have the temerity to tell us that they are bandits and that there's no way anyone can escape. And truly, from what we saw, no one can escape," Emmanuel narrated.

