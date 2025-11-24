Guinea Bissau's Embalo in Tight Race for Second Presidential Term

Counting of votes is underway in Guinea-Bissau where a presidential and legislative election took place on Sunday. President Umaro Sissoco Embaló is in a tight contest to become the first leader in three decades to win a second consecutive term in the coup-prone West African nation.

Embaló, a 53-year-old former army general, is up against 11 other candidates. The strongest of them is Fernando Dias da Costa, a 47-year-old relative newcomer backed by former prime minister Domingos Simões Pereira.

Dias also has the backing of the main opposition party, the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, which led the fight for independence from Portugal in the 1960s and 1970s.

That party was barred from fielding its own candidates for the first time, after authorities said it filed papers late.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Analysts are predicting a close race between Embaló and Dias da Costa, and a runoff will be held if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote.

Nearly half the country's population of 2.2 million citizens were registered, and turnout exceeded 65 percent.

Provisional results will be announced on Thursday, Idrissa Diallo, spokesperson for the national electoral commission, told a press briefing late Sunday.

Guinea-Bissau youth hope presidential vote brings better life

Contentious vote

The election is seen as one of the most contentious votes in recent history because of the exclusion of the main opposition party.

"The democracy we knew... is no longer the model we are experiencing; we are experiencing a model defined by a single person," said political analyst Augusto Nansambe.

One of the world's poorest countries, with half its population considered poor, according to the World Bank, Guinea-Bissau has emerged as a hub for drug trafficking between Latin America and Europe.

The small coastal nation between Senegal and Guinea went through at least nine coups between 1974, when it gained independence from Portugal, and 2020, when Embalo took office.

Guinea-Bissau's president dissolves parliament after last week's failed coup

Embalo claims to have survived another three since then, though his opponents have accused him of manufacturing crises as an excuse for crackdowns, which he denies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Guinea Bissau Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

(with newswires)