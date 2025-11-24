Ghana: Queenmother Urges Govt to Provide State Security for Chiefs ... Amid Rising Threats

The Queenmother of Tuobodom in the Bono East Region, Nana Akua Amoah II, has called on the government to provide state security for chiefs and traditional authorities nationwide.

She said the appeal follows recent attacks, including the murder of the Akwamuhene of Tanoso, Nana Owusu KorKor, who was shot while on his farm.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times, Nana Akua Amoah II emphasised that chiefs and queenmothers were increasingly vulnerable due to the pivotal roles they played in communities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She indicated that threats sometimes came from within their own communities, and in some cases, police responses had been inadequate, emboldening perpetrators.

Related Articles

Supporting her call, Security Analyst, Nana Yaw Akwadaa, highlighted that traditional leaders were often targeted in conflicts over land, chieftaincy, and ethnicity, largely due to their political, customary, and economic influence.

He attributed the rising threat to the proliferation of small arms and weak police presence in some areas.

Mr Akwadaa recommended stronger integration of chiefs into the national early-warning and response system, improved local intelligence gathering, and digitisation of stool and skin histories to reduce disputes.

He also urged the National and Regional Houses of Chiefs to lead mediation and conflict-resolution efforts, stressing the need for security agencies to remain neutral to avoid escalating tensions.

The queenmother's appeal underscores growing concerns over the safety of traditional authorities, whose leadership remains crucial for peace and development in communities across Ghana.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, TUOBODOM

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q