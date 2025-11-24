Ghana: Minority in Parliament Calls for Weekly Updates On Fight Against Galamsey

24 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has called for a weekly briefing from the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Emmanuel Amarh-Kofi Buah, on the government's efforts to combat illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey. Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday, Mr Annoh-Dompreh emphasised that such regular updates were necessary due to the ongoing devastating effects of galamsey on human livelihoods.

He revealed that he had previously suggested to the Parliamentary Business Committee, about a month ago, that the Minister be scheduled to brief Parliament weekly on progress in the fight against illegal mining. While acknowledging the government's current efforts, Mr Annoh-Dompreh noted that existing measures had not yielded the desired results and called for more proactive interventions to end galamsey and protect the environment. He further assured that the Minority Caucus remained committed to supporting the government in this fight.

On the other hand, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Mr Mahama Ayariga, highlighted that measures implemented under President John Dramani Mahama's administration would help address galamsey in the country. He added that no government appointee would be shielded if found involved in illegal mining activities. Citing the arrest of the NDC Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Mr Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, for allegedly leading an attack on members of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), Mr Ayariga described this as evidence of the government's commitment to tackling galamsey, regardless of political affiliation.

He further noted that most open pits and polluted water bodies at galamsey sites were remnants of illegal mining activities that occurred before the NDC government took office. Despite this, Mr Ayariga reaffirmed the administration's determination to protect the environment and curb illegal mining nationwide.

